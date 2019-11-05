How to Overcome Boredom in a Relationship

However passionate or loving your relationship is, there will come a point when you feel everything is a bit bland. It is not that you have lost interest in your significant other, it is simply a phase of boredom.

While the majority of couples encounter this problem, not everyone can deal with it smoothly. So what are you supposed to do when one day, you wake up and realize your relationship has been going static?

1. Schedule a vacation together

Sometimes, your oh-so-normal daily lives make you feel like you are trapped in your own love. Nothing new to try, nothing exciting to experience together. Every single corner of the city you two are living in has already been explored.

Then what are you waiting for? Book a ticket and arrange a short trip! It does not have to be somewhere fancy and luxurious, but rather somewhere both of you love to visit. Talk it over with your partner and discuss your choices.

When you have something to look forward to, everything will be way more thrilling. That is not to mention the luggage packing and shopping, where you might browse through the supermarkets or the clothes stores together, which will give you an element of fun.

A get-away from your city will certainly fuel your love life, as it allows you to break out of your normal routines. During your vacation, let’s embrace the newness of your surroundings, and try to make the most out of it. What is the best restaurant for couples in town? Is the city famous for its Love Bridge? What about having a star-gazing night on the rooftop? Yay!

2. Create a sex bucket list

Your sex life plays a vital role in determining the status of your relationship. If you think things have gone a bit sour between you two, try bringing in some bedroom excitement by working on a bucket list.

You can start with the basic choices, like “making out on the couch instead of the bed”, or “wearing sexy lingerie”. If both of you are ready to bring it to the next level, try “public sex” or “use toys”. No one has ever said no to big surprises and fun, especially on the bed!

3. Stop seeing each other for a while

If you and your lover constantly meet up, it is reasonable that you two will grow a sense of familiarity with each other’s presence. Soon, you may even take your partner for granted, thus giving boredom the foundation to be built on.

In this situation, it is best that you and your boyfriend/girlfriend engage in a contemporary break. No, it is definitely not a breakup. Instead, suggest that you and your lover stop the date for a week or so.

Why is that? Because when you are cut off from each other, it is natural that you will feel the longing for them. You will start to wonder where your partner is, what they are doing, whether they miss you or not. Gradually, the feelings will accumulate, and you shall realize how important your lover is to you. Imagine all the things you two can do together once the break is over!

4. Replicate your first date

Time-traveling is impossible, but you can always bring back your past memories to life. Let’s re-create some moments by imitating your first date!

When and where did it happen? Were you two eating at a restaurant together, or did you go and watch a blockbuster at the local cinema? What were you wearing? Did you put on any jewelry? Did you two drive a car or a motorbike? There will be tiny details that you forget, but try to remember as much as you can about your first time hanging out together.

Not only will you be able to experience the shyness and the excitement all over again, but replicating your date will also be a chance for you to reflect on your love journey. Look! You two used to be two strangers, and now, you two have come a long way since that awkward first date. How adorable, right?

5. Get adventurous together

Boredom is not only about your emotional state, but also about your physical well-being. Well, the good thing is you can always boost it up by a dose of adrenalin. But how?

Ask your partner to team up with you in the skiing game. And do not forget the thrill of bungee jumping. Or what about going skating? Nothing beats the fun of joining some nerve-wracking games with your loved one.

6. Acknowledge that boredom exists

There is no point in avoiding the problem by trying to soothe yourselves that your relationship still works well. Let’s face the fact that you two are going through a harsh time, and both of you are working on it.

Pretending like everything is okay and there is nothing to worry about your love is the reason why many couples end up separating. Communicate with each other! Talk about what lets you down in the relationship. Try to figure out how to deal with it. Do not hide your feelings – however negative they are. Make sure you and your partner understand the situation and then motivate each other to fix it up.

Final thought

No one wants to lose interest in a relationship, which is why you always have to try and keep the flames burning. Remember, there are still tons of fun things for you to bring back into the dating game. No need to freak out when you or your lover brings up the topic of boredom.

Do you think our article has been helpful? Forward it to your significant other and see what they think!