6 Tips on How to Make your Move Easier in 2020

Moving can be a big job, whether you’re moving out of a small apartment or a single-family home. As your moving date approaches, the task of packing and moving seems to grow larger. However, moving doesn’t have to be a daunting task, whether or not you hire help.

Here are 6 easy ways to make your next move easier. We’ll share tips that make the process easier, whether you’re moving into your own place for the first time or moving cross-country from one house to another.

Organize as Soon as Possible

Create a moving checklist once you decide you’re going to move. Begin planning the move at least four weeks in advance. A moving checklist will ensure you have the utilities set up and moving van booked before you start buying packing supplies.

A checklist will remind you to get moving quotes and do your research on moving services before you book one, and you won’t forget to actually reserve the moving crew because you’re too busy holding garage sales.

A checklist will also remind you of the little things that make a big difference. For example, you want to empty out the fridge and defrost it the day before you move so you can avoid nasty smells and potential leaks.

Set Your Budget

Moving can be expensive. Do your research so that you can estimate how much it costs to move whether you do it yourself or hire professionals to move things for you. Understand how much various services cost so you can plan for the expense. Set your budget for moving and start to set aside money to pay the bill. Don’t forget to include packing supplies like bubble wrap, boxes, and trash bags.

Start Getting Rid of Things

You can dramatically simplify the move by having less to move. And a good way to do that is to get rid of things. Sort through your drawers, closet, and garage for things you don’t care for anymore. Donate furniture, clothes, and toys that are in good condition that you don’t want anymore.

It is often easier to give them away than sell them. That’s why you should give clothes to a clothing donation service rather than trying to organize a garage sale where things might not sell. T To make things easier, some programs such as PickupPlease.org will even pick clothing donations up for you. Throw out those things you don’t want to keep and can’t donate. Then you’ll have less to pack, move, and unpack.

Another thing you can do is to start using things up. Prioritize eating the food in your refrigerator and freezer so that you don’t have to figure out how to transport it or end up getting rid of it. Stop eating out and eat the food in your pantry. Have a plan for donating the food you don’t want to eat or take with you.

Hire Professional Movers

Most of us don’t have an army of friends and family to help us pack, load a van, drive to the destination and unload. Save yourself a lot of trouble and hire professional movers. This has a number of benefits.

It allows you to focus on taking care of the kids and precious personal possessions you want to keep with you instead of trying to load china and books. Then all you have to do is manage your essentials bag, the bag with everything you’re going to want access to for your first night in your new home.

It is safer, too, as you can’t get hurt trying to load heavy furniture in a van. It will save you time since the movers know how to quickly and efficiently load and unload the vehicle. Depending on the moving service, you can have them pack, load, move, unload and place items in your new home for you. They may even disassemble, move and reassemble furniture for you. However, it may still be up to you to label boxes to say where you want things to go. (Hint: label the sides, not the top, of the boxes).

Make Sure Everyone Knows What They Need to Know

Give professional movers all the information they may need such as codes to use the building’s elevator. Inform them of potential restrictions like a narrow driveway or the fact that your apartment is walk-up only. Inform everyone who would need to know about your impending move.

This list includes but isn’t limited to the postal service and your utility companies. Let the kids know that they’re moving and have them plan how they’ll stay entertained during the process. You might get them excited by letting them know they’ll get a new room and can make a box fort out of all the moving boxes when you’re done.

Plan Out Your Packing Supplies

Your packing supply needs will depend on what you’re moving. Everyone needs moving boxes. However, you may need special crates to move delicate furniture and artwork. Know how many protective blankets and dollies you’ll need, though you may be able to get professional movers to provide these as part of their service.

Note that there are a lot of time-saving hacks in this regard. For example, you could take the drawers out of your dresser drawers, wrap them in plastic, and secure them in a box. If the dresser isn’t too heavy, you could take essentials and put them in your overnight bag and then wrap the dresser itself in plastic wrap. Then the entire dresser can be loaded into the moving truck.

Leave clothes on the hanger and pack them in large garbage bags unless you’re going to hang them in a wardrobe box. Wrap breakable dishes in shirts and blankets, though you may not be able to do this for all of your dishes and glassware. Use bubble wrap or towels for the rest. Know how you want to pack items so you can buy or rent the moving supplies required to pull off these hacks and take care of the rest.

Conclusion

Moving is hard work, but you don’t have to do it alone. And with a little planning, you can reduce the stress of the endeavor and start enjoying your new home as soon as possible.