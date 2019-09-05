How To Make Your House Feel Like Home

So you moved to a new house, but you don’t feel like it truly belongs to you yet. A house alone isn’t home. Home is where you create beautiful memories, and your family feels comfortable in their special and safe place. To make it truly your home, you have to decorate it and add something that resembles you, turn it into a lively, welcoming sanctuary.

Decorating can be stressful because you could feel overwhelmed with all the things you have to do. But don’t worry, house decor doesn’t have to be stressful or expensive! You can find cute things at a low price point if you know where to look.

Decorating depends heavily on the person’s taste, but sometimes you might need a little touch of inspiration. And where do you look for inspiration? On the internet, of course. Now, let’s look at some tips that may inspire you!

Dress up Your Empty Walls

One of the most distinct things in any home is the wall decor. What’s the first thing you see when you go to a house? The paintings and picture frames, of course! It’s a small detail, but it can light up the whole room. There are many ways you can get beautiful wall decoration, even if you’re on a budget.

For example, you can create your own art and hang it, print a picture, or just order a custom-made painting. You can even go one step further. According to Instapainting, you can get a hand-made portrait painting from a master painter in watercolor, charcoal, oil, or any other medium. Imagine this handicraft on your new walls.

And if you have children, it is a nice touch to frame some of their artwork throughout the house. This way, you will have something original and close to your heart.

Have Fun With Your Place

Allow yourself to decorate your house in whatever way you want to. Invest in items that make you feel creative, passionate, expressive, and empowered.

Decorating with earth tones and modern items is trending right now, but you should have a place where you can put colorful things, your art crafts, or simply decorate it with things you love. Once you put stuff that you love in the room, it will feel more like yours.

Add Textiles and Different Textures

Hardwood floors can feel cold and distant, so adding a rug is the best way to add the feeling of a cozy home. There are times when the echo of the house makes it feel empty, but the minute you add a beautiful carpet, or a colorful, fuzzy rug, everything changes.

Another way to add texture is by putting cushions or pillows on your couches. This can add a touch of vibrant, new color and warmth to your living room.

Cushions are also a smart and affordable way to change up your house during different times of the year! Buy a set of pillows designated to each season, and you can play with the atmosphere in the room without spending a lot of money.

Add Plants

Plants were huge in the ‘70s and ‘80s, but then a different interior design era came along, and they got cast off. Well, guess what, they’re trending now! Plants are a big deal nowadays, and there’s a good reason for that – plants add brightness and life to any space.

They are inexpensive, and they constitute a lovely way to play with textures around your home. If you have an empty spot in a corner, adding a plant can embellish that spot instantly. And if you’re not good at taking care of plants, you can always buy a cactus!

Final Thoughts

Decorating your house to feel like home can be challenging. But adding a few paintings, textures, and the items you love can change the whole mood in your home. If you follow these simple steps, you will feel like you are at home. Your house is your sanctuary after a long day, so make it as comfortable for you as you can!