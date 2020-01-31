How to Make CBD Oil in 2020

You have probably heard a lot of people talking about a little thing called Cannabidiol, or as it is most commonly referred to – CBD. And, you might be surprised to find out that a lot of individuals in your life are using the products derived from Cannabidiol, from your grumpy old neighbor to your boss, for alleviating different medical conditions or symptoms caused by those illnesses.

However, what is it exactly? Cannabidiol is most commonly found in either the hemp or marijuana crops. When combined with oil, it can actually be used for treating a wide range of things, which is exactly why more and more people use it every day. Now, a lot of people have the wrong understanding of this compound, especially since most of them think that it will have the same effects as ingesting marijuana. However, that is not true.

CBD does not contain any THC – but, what does that mean? This means that it does not contain any psychoactive substances that get individuals “high” when they consume marijuana by smoking. Hence, you should not worry about the side effects, because, there are none. Some countries even legalized it as a means to treat children suffering from epilepsy or individuals suffering from multiple sclerosis.

So, now that you know what this compound is, you might also want to learn how it is manufactured, and this is exactly what the text below will be about. Let’s take a look at how oil infused with CBD is manufactured:

1. By Using CO2

The most commonly used process for extracting the compound from the plants includes using carbon dioxide. This method is more beneficial for manufacturers, especially since it can be used for hard, liquid, or gas substances – and that is why people usually choose this method.

The extraction process starts with one, hard piece of carbon dioxide that is pumped into a chamber that contains the cannabis substance. The chamber is pressured in a way that allows the CO2 to stay in a liquid form, hence, it has the potential to absorb all the flavor and oil. Next, the mixture is transferred into a third chamber, where the carbon return to its gas state, which in return leaves all the substances of the cannabis untouched.

2. By Using a Liquid Dissolvent

Yet another method of using liquids for absorbing the oil includes using substances such as alcohol, hexane, and other liquids. The process with these naturally liquid materials is the same as the carbon dioxide method. However, there is one major difference – this method is cheaper and easier. This is one of the reasons why people choose this technique for extracting Cannabidiol.

3. The Infusing Oil Method

One of the oldest methods, as well as one that a lot of home growers and CBD manufacturers use is oil infusion. But, the method is a bit different. Before you actually start the process, you will need to heat the plant substance first – this is what will activate the compounds. Next, people add olive or their preferred oil and heat it until it reaches about 100 degrees Celsius.

4. The Winterization Process

This is perhaps the most important thing in the process and it must be done in order to harvest pure, high-quality oil. To put it simply, during this process, all the unnecessary substances are removed from the oil, hence, it will leave you with pure Cannabidiol. Once it is done, you will need to combine it with ethanol and then place it in a freezer for one night.

Once you take it out, it will be ready to be placed through a filter – which is usually made from paper – and this is what will remove fats, as well as other materials that can damage the purity. When you get the desired quality, you must heat the mass in order for the ethanol to evaporate. If you want to see the different blends and types of CBD oil, check out CBDISSIMO.

5. The Distillation Process

Now, you should do this if you want to purify your oil even more. This step will ensure that you get the purest oil possible, and to do this, you will need to boil the oil until various compounds evaporate. Now, do not worry, this will not evaporate the oil since it has a higher boiling point than other materials found in the mixture.

Of course, you cannot simply turn the heat to maximum right away, instead, you will need to gradually increase the heat. This will allow each of the materials to boil away and each of the materials will go through a tube and into a container where they will condense. Hence, the process will continue until you are left with pure, Cannabidiol oil.

Bonus Tip – The Standards

Sadly, since there are constant disputes over legal things revolving around these particular cannabis products, there are not really a lot of standards that people can follow. Hence, this can easily mean that there is a wide range of companies that are trying to manufacture and sell CBD oil that is not pure or oil that is not infused with Cannabidiol at all. So, if you are thinking about buying this oil, make sure that the company is reputable.

Of course, like all other website stores, you can read the reviews on their website. However, do not stop there, read the reviews posted on independent websites as well. By knowing what experiences people had with the company or companies, you will be able to determine if you should or should not buy their products.

So, there you have it. This is the process of manufacturing CBD oil – and as you can see, although it is not difficult, specific steps need to be followed, especially since this is what allows you to get the purest oil out there. So, now that you know what processes you need to go through, do not waste any more time, and start researching what equipment and tools you might need to produce CBD oil!