How to Make Business Cards – Professional Tips for Beginners

A business card is a compact paper, cardboard, or plastic carrier of basic information about any company or person. Among the information placed on a business card, as a rule, you can find the owner’s name, contact information (phone numbers, addresses, names of accounts on social networks, etc.), and a logo.

Nowadays, all business cards are divided into three global categories: personal and corporate, and business. The first one is used by specialists who do not belong to any organization and are engaged in their professional activities independently. These media are made in different styles, as there are no clear rules applied to the content and design, they even may use high resolution stock photos. Business cards of this type are especially common among freelancers.

The second one includes such data as information about the company, focus of work, a list of services provided, contact numbers, directions, site address. Corporate “business cards” often act as advertising material. Recently, there have appeared business cards where information about a person holding a certain position in the enterprise is indicated.

Recommendations for Choosing a Business Card Design

In order for a business card to look attractive and fulfill its main function which is to provide clients with the necessary information, it must be competently designed. Below are some tips on how to get a quality business card.

Use a suitable font. If this is a personal business card, then there are no restrictions on the choice of font style. However, don’t use fonts with large serifs and patterns. Otherwise, the labels will not be readable. For a corporate business card, it is better to choose strict font styles. In this way, the seriousness and stability of the organization can be reflected.

Choose the color that suits you. If the business card belongs to a company, then it should be painted in corporate colors. It is not advisable to use many bright accents: it is better to focus on 1-2 basic shades. Such a business card will look harmonious and stylish.

Consider the layout of the components. The main part should contain the most important information: full name if the business card is personal or a business one, and the name of the company if it is corporate.

Consider the scope of application. This is what you should start from when choosing a business card design.

Stick to the “less is better” rule. A card overloaded with elements will look awkward, because of that, its recipients may develop a distrustful or even negative attitude towards a company or an individual.

Creating a Business Card with Crello

The business card is still an effective marketing tool, even though it has been in use for several decades. Business cards allow you to introduce yourself or your company. This is a good way to give or receive contacts. And most importantly, you can work on the design of your business card yourself. With Crello’s tools, it’s as easy as counting to three.

An online visual editor usually offers a variety of business card templates. Crello Designer has prepared excellent business card templates to satisfy the most discerning users. They are sorted by topic, so finding the right template will be easy in almost any area. The big advantage is that Crello has preset sizes that match the format of the business card.

Making business cards in this editor is a pleasure. You don’t need to be a skilled designer and a good copywriter to create high-quality business cards. Crello designers have created 12,000+ templates, and now you can use any of them. They also offer over 10,500 design elements to add to your business cards. There is also a download function. It allows you to download fonts and images that you can use in your designs.

Making a business card is easy and without a large budget. Crello is a free business card maker and you can create your own business card at no cost. You don’t have to pay for a subscription, but you can buy premium design elements for $0.99. After purchasing, you can use them as many times as you need and don’t pay anything again. Of course, there are free templates and design elements.

Conclusion

Business cards are developed by graphic designers. But a good designer still needs to be found, and it is not a fact that the candidate will correctly understand all your wishes. If you belong to the category of people who prefer to do everything themselves, and you are all right with creativity, you can create a business card yourself. There are special business card constructors for this as Crello.

Free “no trick” business card maker. This is an excellent editor in which you can create a business card layout from scratch by uploading your pictures and fonts or use ready-made templates (there are more than 12,000 of them!). Plus, the editor offers over 10 thousand of its design elements. Some of them need to be purchased for $ 0.99, then you can use it without restrictions.

The business card must include basic information:

Company name, logo, field of activity, slogan, or USP.

Name and surname of the person. In this case, it is not necessary to focus on the name. If you write your first and last name in large type in the center and also highlight it in bold, it will not help clients contact you in any way.

Who can help and how. It is better to focus on how your contact will be useful to the person. Describe the problems that you can solve for the client.

Throw away or leave. Collect all the business cards you have collected and sort them out according to their usefulness. Which ones will be thrown out and which ones will you leave? Determine what was the deciding factor in your decision and add that to your business cards.

Company address, phone number (preferably a few: employee and company), email, website.