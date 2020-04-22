How to Make a Website in 2020

In this day and age, we all know that an online presence is a key ingredient in our individual recipes for success. It doesn’t matter whether you are an aspiring creator of different online content, a freelance member of the creative workforce or you own a specific business, whether this business is small, medium, or large, it’s evident that everyone needs a website.

If you’ are in search for a piece of advice on how to construct a website this year, you have got the place that will give you answers on the question you did not even know you have. Would you believe us if we told you that, after reading this article, you can have your own website up and running in under an hour? Well, you should because you can!

Step 1: Pick a Website Builder

The very first step to creating your own website, one that is capable of meeting the high standards of 2020 websites, is to pick your website builder. There are many different website builders available and so picking the right one can be a challenge. We recommend putting a fair amount of time and effort into executing this first step is to be positive that the platform you have chosen is the proper one. and thorough research will lead to picking a builder to will satisfy your needs, be simpler to use and preferably easy on the budget.

You’re simply spoilt for choice when talking about all options available. While you are encouraged to do your due diligence and choose a platform that is well suited towards the business you are promoting, we need to point you in the proper and wanted direction. Online builders such as boxmode.com are highly recommended as they come with SEO tools, versatile design options & more.

A great website builder should tick the following boxes:

Be budget-friendly or even free.

Be simple to use and not require much tech know-how.

Come hand in hand with a significant number of different widgets.

It is essential to be attentive to safety protocols, predominantly if providing some services that can require payments. It’s completely necessary to resolve safety issues and cover this field thoroughly in order for the site to labeled as trusted and used by customers.

Leakage of any data is inconvenient and may lead to big problems when there is no record of data and their storage, also when dealing with credit cards and provide payments on the website.

If you’re offering paid services, be familiarized with the protocols and secure the data best way possible, since this will give your customers a feeling of being protected and they will for sure recommend this website to others.

Step 2: Pick a Name

Once you have made a desition on the website building platform you will be using to carve out your own corner of the internet, you will have to choose a domain name. The domain name is something that will make this site recognizable. The ones that have established business, will for sure want the brand name to be used, this is possible if the name is not already taken.

The ones who have not established the name of the company, this is the proper time to work those brain waves and get the one that you will use.

Here are a few simple rules that would be of help when thinking about the proper name. Less is more, and do not forget this; name needs to be recognizable and short, it will need to consist of simple words in order to prevent miss-spelling as well as to represent the function or the field you are into. In addition to this, the extension of the domain is important, since most people will reach for the websites that have trusted extensions such as .com or .org.

If it happens to be that you are in possession of domain, Boxmode offers its users to connect their custom domains completely free of charge.

A name that sounds good, is simple to remember and spell; for sure enables the users to reach the site way faster. It is essential to be visible and stay on task all the time. When the name is picked, it can be very hard if not impossible to do any changes. This is why it is emphasized to be careful and satisfy with the one you have chosen. Spelling can be problematic since you do not want potential visitors to give up just because it is too hard to spell the name.

Step 3: Pick a Home

Next up, you will have to select a web hosting plan. The host is best to be described as the place on the internet where the site and all of its data ‘live’ online. All parts of your site creation starting from the images to copy will are to be stored on the specific server. You can expect to pay anywhere from $2 per month all the way up to $12; this can depend on the server space your creation will take up. When choosing, be aware that there can be less of charge if there is less space that is occupied, but it is essential to stay true to yourself and make no compromise and buy less space than you need in order to decrease the payment fee.

Famous web hosts are the ones like bluehost, godaddy, hostgator, and dreamhost; all with suffix .com. excluding ones mentioned above, there are other hosting companies that can be picked to do this specific job and meet your specific requirements. More often than not you’ll have an assortment of paid plans to pick from starting from basic bundles and going all the way up to comprehensive packages.

When choosing the hosting, it is very important to have all the facts straight and get all the possible info available; by doing extensive research you will for sure pick the ones to serve your specific needs and get the best deal for the price you will be paying. Compromises are okay to make, but not at the expense of the appearance and the quality of the product. This is crucial for the proper functioning and visual recognition of the site as well as the brand.

Conclusion

We have reached the end and showed the 3-step process to make your own site. With guidelines like these creating your own website does not need to be difficult and instead be very fun to do.

Be sure to remember that picking a proper platform to do this is very important and you need be very careful when picking this since the platform should support all the different traits that your site will offer in addition to this, the safety of the users’ needs to be taken into consideration.

Picking a name that sounds good, is recognizable and has fairly simple spelling will for sure lead to a higher number of visitors and visibility of the site. Lastly, it is important to get a good hosting service, that will provide you the best experience for the fair monthly fee.

If this article assisted you in the creation of own website, be free to drop us a comment with your URL—we’d love to see into it.