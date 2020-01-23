How to Make a Delicious Smoothie at Home?

A vitamin-combo smoothie is a perfect way to go in summer. Everyone loves a cold smoothie to refresh them. If you want to have a sweet and sour drink at the same and you are looking for a healthy drink, then you want one with fruit and milk. A fruit one is nutritious and delicious at the same time.

A smoothie requires some ingredients and a few supplies. It’s full of benefits and costs less, a perfect drink to have. There are various types of recipes to make a perfect one for you.

One of the most important supplies you need is a blender. According to Blender Babes a perfect blender needs to be powerful enough to mash or mix as your will. Without a blender, you can’t make a smoothie perfectly. All your ingredients need to be mixed properly.

Fresh or Frozen Fruits?

Seasonal fruits come in their suitable seasons. So getting fresh fruits for your desired smoothie can be challenging. They arrive at the market after a few days when the gathering is done from the farms. It happens because of the transportation of fresh fruits. These fruits also need to be ripe enough to be used in a good way. Farmers use preservatives to keep the fruits safe from being rotten before transportation is done.

For certain reasons, frozen fruits might be a better option to make smoothies. Frozen fruits go through many processes, which make them retain the necessary nutrients. But it also has its downside. These fruits lose their water-soluble antioxidants during the freezing process. But due to all the nutrients they contain and no chances of getting rotten, the frozen fruits are a better choice in making smoothies.

Frozen Fruit and Milk Smoothie

Frozen fruits and milk are important ingredients to make a delicious smoothie. Every fruit has its own health benefits. Fruits which are usually used are strawberries, mangoes, bananas, plums, peaches, apples, melons, nectarines, etc. We also use sweeteners such as sugar, honey, maple syrup, agave syrup, etc. They are usually used to sweeten your drink more and make it delicious as well. You can use ice cubes to make a frosty, thick smoothie.

A healthy way to start your day is to have a glass of fresh smoothie. A well-prepared one contains protein, folate, vitamins, fiber, nutrition, mineral, potassium, water, zinc, antioxidants, and other essential resources. This drink helps you lessen the risk of heart attack, anxiety, stroke, and some kinds of cancer as well.

How to Make a Smoothie with Frozen Fruits?

Different types of recipes contain various fruits, sweeteners, and spices. Frozen fruits are always available in supermarkets, or you can store them in your fridge. Following are the basics of making the smoothie you should keep in mind:

Freeze your fruits, or buy frozen fruit packs.

Gather sweetener, milk, spices, and flavor.

Get some ice cubes if you want a frosty smoothie, and put them in the blender.

Now blend all ingredients until they become smooth.

Pour it in a glass. Now it is finally is ready.

Tropical Fruit Smoothie

It’s made of various types of fruits, and it is full of nutrition. If it’s made in the right way, it tastes delicious.

Ingredients

Frozen Pineapple Chunks,

Mandarin Orange,

Mixed Frozen Fruits (Mango, Apple, Papaya, Etc.),

Lime Or Lemon Juice,

Milk/Yogurt,

Half-And-Half Liquid Creamer.

Recipe

Take a blender, and pour two cups of pineapple chunks, a small can of mandarin orange segments, and one frozen banana or mango.

Then put 3 cups of yogurt or milk, 1 cup liquid creamer, and 1 tablespoon of lemon juice in a blender. Blend it until the texture becomes smooth. Pour it in a glass and serve it immediately.

Vegan Smoothie

If you are a vegan and want smoothie in its right way, you don’t want to use animal milk. Well, you can choose almond milk or soy milk or hemp milk instead.

Ingredients

Soy, Almond, Or Hemp Milk

Frozen Banana

Frozen Mixed Fruits

Coconut Oil

Chia Seeds

Ground Ginger

Recipe

Take a blender and pour one frozen sliced banana, one cup of frozen fruits, and one tablespoon of coconut oil.

Add one cup of vegan milk, one tablespoon of chia seeds, and one tablespoon of ginger ground. Blend it, and it is ready.

Strawberry Peanut Butter Smoothie

The combination of strawberry and peanut butter makes it the most delicious smoothie. You can easily try this at your home.

Ingredients

Frozen Strawberries

Unsalted Peanut Butter

Bananas

Plain Yogurt

Almond Milk

Recipe

Take a blender. Add half cup frozen strawberries, 2 frozen bananas, ¼ cup peanut butter, ¾ cup almond milk, and ¾ cup plain yogurt.

Blend it perfectly and serve it fresh and chilled.

Banana, Berry, And Milk Smoothie

It’s a widely-popular fruit smoothie recipe around the world. In almost every one, bananas are the most used fruit. It gets tastier if you add some berries and honey.

Ingredients

Plain Yogurt

Frozen Strawberries

Frozen Banana

Fat-Free Milk

Ice Cubes

Honey

Recipe

Take a blender, and pour one cup of yogurt, two bananas, ¾ cup of low-fat milk, three cups of frozen berries, and ¼ cup of ice cubes. Blend it until the texture becomes smooth. Pour it in a glass and have your fresh and chilled smoothie.

Tips and Tricks To Freeze Fruits in Home

To make a perfect smoothie, you need to freeze the fruits properly. By knowing some easy tricks, anyone can freeze the fruits. Firstly, cut off the unnecessary parts of the fruit and cut it into pieces.

Place the small pieces of fruits on a baking tray wrapped with parchment paper. Before wrapping, make sure to spread the fruit pieces. Then freeze it. After they are frozen, collect the fruit pieces and store them in bags or plastic boxes, then put these into the freezer. That is how you can easily freeze the fruits for a perfect smoothie.

Prepare or Choose the Right Milk

You can choose your favorite type of milk for your smoothie. If you’re looking for a type of milk which will have low fat, you have two options, cold and hot skim. For cold skim, give the milk pot several hours rest with something to cover the top of the pot. After waiting for a few hours, you should see a thin layer of cream over the milk. Collect that cream calmly.

And as for the hot skim, pour the milk in a pan, then stir it and let it boil. After the milk is boiled, let it cool down for a while. Then gently skim the cream layer from the top of the milk to get skimmed milk.

Conclusion

The health benefits of healthy smoothies are so many. You will stay full for a long time, and you will be able to concentrate on your work. They are good for your body’s digestion and nutrition. They prevent heart problems and give you a better sleep. You can try out these healthy recipes in your home.