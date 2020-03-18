How to Learn a New Language – 5 Steps to Take in 2020

So, you’re sitting here wondering to yourself, “how do I learn a new language?” Well, it certainly won’t happen overnight… but you already knew that. However, that doesn’t mean you can’t make it easier for yourself.

One thing to keep in mind is that there are many ways to learn a new language, and you’ll want to familiarize yourself with as many of them as you can. We’ve laid out a few of the most practical and effective methods for learning a language. By following these, you’ll be on the path to bilingualism in no time!

Learn a New Language Online

By now, it shouldn’t come as a shock that the best way to do almost anything is always online. So, naturally, one sure-fire way to effectively learn a different language is to do it online. Bear in mind that the first thing you did when faced with the goal of learning a new language is look online!

So, let’s take that a step further.

Trying to learn a language online is easier than you think. Suppose you wanted to learn the Italian Language; the best way to do so is to learn Italian online via a teacher. You could try learning with an Italian tutor online at sites such as Preply, where they will provide you with private lessons and online classes that are just as good as their in-person equivalent (with the added bonus of being cheaper and more convenient). Another good options may be Duolingo.

Learning online is where you ought to start when learning a new language. Leave it to the experts and have someone guide you through this exciting journey.

If You Want to Learn Another Language, Watch TV!

Yes, you read that correctly. I know it may sound a little counter-productive, but watching TV can actually do wonders for improving your language skills (other things: not so much).

But at least you’ve got one productive reason to sit around watching TV all day. That being said, you’ll need to be sure that what you’re watching will actually help bolster your new language skills.

According to Melissa Baese-Berk, associate professor of linguistics and director of the Second Language Acquisition and Teaching program at the University of Oregon, there are 3 criteria you should follow when looking for your next show to binge.

It MUST be engaging

It MUST have subtitles

It MUST have simple and repetitive plotlines

Don’t just pick any show in the language you’re trying to learn. Make sure it adheres to these criteria. But, above all else, make sure that it’s something you’ll actually stick to and watch — the point here is to find something that you’ll be glued to!

To make things even sweeter for you, Netflix has a Google Chrome extension that caters specifically to viewers looking to learn a new language.

Learn Any Language with the Help of a Good App

Look, you’ve got an app centered around every other aspect of your life. How is learning a new language any different?

It’s not!

So, if you’re looking for where to learn a new language, you might want to start with the thing that’s sitting in your pocket right now (If you’re not already reading from it, that is).

There are several great apps out there that’ll have you picking up grammar, vocabulary, and pronunciations in a matter of minutes. These apps have been created with the express purpose of helping you learn a language easily while also making it a lot of fun!

A recent survey of language app users has found that a whopping 82% of respondents agreed or strongly agreed that using their app of choice has helped them improve their knowledge of the language they’re learning.

Here are some of the best and most well-known language learning apps:

Duolingo

Memrise

Babbel

Busuu

Mondly

Everyone learns differently — so take a look at each app to see which one will best suit your needs.

Make Learning a New Language Easier by Keeping a Journal

Keeping a journal is something you should be doing in general. There are many benefits to doing so, ranging from sparking your creativity to alleviating stress. Journaling has also been shown to radically improve your retention of new knowledge, particularly heard words.

By keeping a journal throughout the duration of your learning process, you’ll be able to keep track of all the new information you’ve been exposed to and — most importantly — remember it better!

You’ll afford yourself the advantage of having everything you’ve learned thus far neatly stowed away for future reference. When in doubt, look to the journal.

Get Out There and Practice

There’s a reason why we put this step last: you need to have a firm foundational understanding of the language you’re learning. There needs to be something for you to practice in order to, well, practice it.

So, once you’ve taken the time to follow along with all of the previous steps, you should come away with a basic understanding of the language you are attempting to learn. Or at least enough of an understanding that you can actually put it somewhat into practice.

Now it’s your turn to go out there and give it a whirl!

There are many ways to do so: try to hold a conversation with friends or acquaintances who speak the language; try engaging online with people via internet forums; and if you’re really looking to immerse yourself, take a trip to wherever your language is spoken!

Put your newfound skills to the test.

Conclusion

Ultimately, there are several methods to choose from. But we feel that these 5 are the best ways to learn a new language. Adhering to any one of these steps should have you learning a new language almost immediately.

We hope that this list has left you with some idea of how to learn a new language. It doesn’t matter how you do it, what’s most important is that you stay committed to completing your goals!