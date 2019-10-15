How to Keep your Microwave in Good Condition?

Let’s face it. Most of us use our microwaves on a daily basis without even thinking about the maintenance and the care it deserves. But, did you know the way you use or care for your microwave can go a long way? The good news is, you can easily improve its functionality and longevity by adopting just a few good habits:

Regular Cleaning

One of the most effective ways to extend the life of your appliance is to clean it on a regular basis. Food and liquid splashes can absorb energy and can cause burn spots and damage to the internal parts of the device. Avoid using abrasive cleaners. Ideally, one should use warm soap and water to clean spatters. You can also use specialized microwave cleaners for optimum results. Make sure to properly clean the turntable and periodically check beneath for fallen particles.

Tip: There are many natural cleaners, including baking soda and vinegar, that can be used to clean the interior and exterior of the microwave.

Selection of Dishware

For the sake of safety and durability of your microwave, it’s very important that you only use microwave-safe dishware. Never put aluminum foil, metal, or any dishware with gold/silver accents into it.

Today, you can find a huge range of high-quality and labeled microwave-safe products that are both safe and durable. So, make sure to invest in those products to avoid trouble.

Use Doors Carefully

Doors are among the most widely misused components of the microwave. Slamming, pushing or closing it with an elbow may cause substantial damage to your appliance. Microwave latches are quite intricate and some of them have as many as three switching systems. Shutting the door neglectfully may damage these switches and can cause irreparable damage.

Never Run on Empty

Using a one without anything inside can literally ruin its internal components. When you run your unit on empty, the energy produced by the appliance is absorbed by its own parts. These components are not designed to bear this sort of energy exposure and may result in hefty repair or replacement cost in the end.

Stick to the Weight Limitations

Generally, there is no need to think much about the weight limitation as most of the food and dishware are well below this limitation. However, if you’re, say defrosting a lot of meat or using heavier dishware, be certain to keep weight capacity in mind. This information is generally printed on the microwave door or you can also refer to the website or the user manual that comes along with the product.

Preprogrammed Cooking Times

Preprogrammed cooking time is one of the most effective yet often neglected options that is designed to reduce energy loss at the same time providing excellent heating functionality. Make sure you use this option as it not only ensures better heating but also helps prevent some of the other problems that can cause damage.

Use a Surge Protector

Your electric appliances can be hugely affected by power surges that usually result from downed power lines and grid switching. Always unplug it when not in use. A surge protector could be a good investment as you will not have to worry about being alert all the time.

Basic Maintenance is the Key

Unlike other home appliances, your microwave is one thing you use on a frequent basis. This is why it’s extremely important to pay attention to its routine maintenance. Basic maintenance curtails wear and also prevent severe damage. According to AppliancesRepairService, basic repair and replacement such as door latches, turntables, motors and filters should be checked, repaired, or replaced on a routine basis if you really want to extend the life of your microwave.

Seek Professional Help

Your home appliances are a long-term and expensive investment. Especially when it comes to the microwave, it is important to understand that they use a complex electrical system and also store huge amounts of power. Even if you unplug your device, the capacitor may even keep up a massive charge. This is why it’s strictly recommended to avoid the DIY route and seek professional help immediately if you find your unit is not delivering the required results.Professional appliance repair services acquire trained and experienced technicians who are fully aware of the appliance’s internal machinery. Also, they have the right set of tools needed to repair the device.

Final Words

There you have it. With the passage of time, these simple and affordable habits can make a huge difference. Just make sure to use your microwave properly and keep it in good shape. Never place any non-food items in your appliance as some materials can flame and cause damage to the unit. Get it checked by the professionals on a routine basis to ensure all of its parts and internal machinery are working accurately. Lastly, never try to repair it on your own as it may cause additional damage or injury.