How to Install Heating into your Home

Summer is way behind, and winter is currently at its prime-time with some really cold nights and low temperatures that might leave you shaking if you’re not prepared. Just like the AC was our best friend during the warmest summer nights, our heating systems overtook that role in the past couple of months.

No matter where you live, during the winter periods you need some kind of a heating source. Blankets are fine, but they’re not enough when you see that number on the meter dropping way below zero.

In this article, we are going to talk about installing heating of any form into your home, as well as a few other interesting ideas that you can use to improve the quality of your lifestyle. If you are currently in the process of building a new home, or you’re simply interested in adding a new heating system in your current one, make sure to stay with us until the end.

Choose the type of heating

Some people prefer to keep it old-school, so they go for the fireplace method. Others however think that fireplaces are way too old and that newer heating solutions are a lot better and more reliable. There are many ways that you can heat up your home, but it is up to you when it comes to which one you’re going to choose.

There isn’t really a “best way” to do it, simply because every home is different and can benefit more from a certain heating method. We can list some of the most popular methods just for the sake of it, so let’s take a look.

Underfloor Heating Method

This is when the heat emitter is under the floors of your house or apartment, and it’s a very popular method because of two very important benefits that you get to enjoy by choosing it. First, you get tons of wall-space, because your radiators won’t be attached to the wall, and this opens up many options when it comes to decorating your home or re-arranging.

Second, you get to walk on a warm floor, without the need of wearing anything on your feet and worrying about catching a cold. This is especially useful if you have kids because we all know that you can’t make them wear their shoes all the time when they’re in the house.

Radiators

Now, they take up some wall space and they sometimes don’t look really good, but there’s a good thing in all of this as well. They cost a lot less. Radiators are probably twice as cheap compared to the previous method that we mentioned above, but they do come with a few disadvantages. They’re great for heating, but if you don’t really plan out your space, they can be an obstacle when you want to move something in your room.

Fireplaces

Not only that they’re very romantic, but they look cool and provide a very cozy atmosphere that puts you to sleep really fast. If you are not a fan of old-school fireplaces, you can get yourself a modern one, and they will be much easier to maintain and use in general compared to the older ones. They’re not very cheap though, but they come in many shapes and sizes, so you can choose whatever you like.

The Skirting Board Heaters

This method is considered to be something that’s a mixture of the UFH method and the Radiators. The same thing goes for their price, they’re somewhere in-between, but they are very popular and widely used, so don’t take them out of your options list yet.

Heating Panels

Some people prefer to purchase a few heating panels and place one in each room. Then, whenever it gets cold, they simply turn on a heating panel depending on which room they’re currently at. It’s a very simple and efficient method, but sometimes the electricity bill can get quite high if you’re leaving your panels on for way too long.

How to Install Heating

Installing heating into your home is not something that anyone can do, and unless it’s something like the heating-panel method, you shouldn’t attempt to do it on your own. Most of the time, when you purchase a various type of heating, the people working at the company will offer you to send their crew and help you set-up everything. For more information, you can visit Karrer.

Some heating methods are not available for certain homes, but you will discuss this with the professional crew that’s going to arrive at your place after making a phone call to a heating-provider.

When you’re installing a heating system, you need to pay attention to a few things. First, the cost. Make all the required calculations in order to know whether you’re going to spend a lot of money on it or not, since this is very important to know.

Next, you should try to figure out if that heating method is going to be enough for your place. You might be a person that doesn’t really mind being cold every now and then, but if you have children, you have to perfectly heat up your home during the entire winter period.

Installing radiators is not very complicated, but it’s going to take some time and it can make quite the mess in your home. It is a process that can last an entire week, depending on how large your home is, but most modern homes already come with installed radiators if that’s your preferred method.

Fireplaces are also easy to do, but most of the time they are enough to heat up just one room, and nothing more. If you are living solo, and you’re spending most of your time in the living-room, it might be an interesting idea to settle for a fireplace, but for an entire family, that’s just not really a problem-solver.

Heating panels are very easy to place, but just like we mentioned earlier, they can sometimes cost you a lot, and they can be dangerous to use if you ever forget them while leaving the house or falling asleep. Make sure to follow all of the safety precautions when using them.