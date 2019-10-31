How To Increase Sales Through Email marketing

When it comes to digital marketing, there are numerous methods that are used on a daily basis in order to promote and advertise. One of them is Email marketing. It’s probably the oldest form of digital marketing, but it’s also one of the most effective ones as well.

Today we’re talking about email marketing, what it is and how you can use it as a part of your “arsenal” in order to reach unbelievable advertising success. Let’s not keep this introduction any longer and jump straight into the content.

Write authentic E-Mails

We’ve all received one of those “You’ve won million dollars just now” or “You’re our 999999th visitor so you received a price” E-Mails before, and we know how frustrating and silly they can be. When it comes to E-Mail marketing, the most important thing you need to do is make sure that your E-Mails are nothing like the two examples we mentioned above. Being authentic and legitimate is the key when it comes to being a good e-mail marketer, otherwise, nobody will really want to open the things that you’re sending them.

Understand that E-Mails became very personal

A few years back, and E-Mail address was something that was used just for the hang of it, and people were giving away theirs just for fun to anyone. Today, things changed a lot, and E-Mail addresses are just as personal as your very own mobile phone number. People are just not giving them away to anyone, so you should be honored if someone decides to let you know what their e-mail address is. Despite being virtual, they’re used as the main way of formal communication, so people are becoming more and more aware of what they’re doing with them and who they’re subscribing to. This takes us to our next part, which is making sure that what we send doesn’t end up in the spam/junk folder.

E-Mail Verification

If you are not verifying your e-mails and making sure that they’re written and formatted as they should be, chances are that people will start flagging them as spam and unauthentic, resulting in your sender score dropping. In order to avoid this from happening, you can visit thechecker.co and use some of its services.

An authentic E-Mail is the one that contains no broken links, no deformed or misplaced images, it doesn’t have any spelling mistakes, especially in the subject field, and it doesn’t raise any other red flags to a person when they see it. We do understand that you need to try and fetch the attention of as many people as you can, but make sure that you are not writing clickbait subjects and things that just look way too fishy. Also, consider sending your e-mails from a legitimate and official e-mail address, such as a business one and not your personal one. The more official and authentic you make it look, the higher the chances that a person will open them and view your content. If everything is done correctly, you will see a lot of success with your e-mail marketing campaign, it’s one of the most effective methods for a reason.