How to Improve your Relationship with Male Chastity? 

From BDSM scene to any relationship, male chastity is becoming more a lifestyle than a fetish by itself. You don’t need to be submissive men and dominant women in such a setting. Male chastity brings benefits you might not have think of.

Men do not always realize it, yet they are very sex-driven – making daily interactions with their partner a subtle sex negotiation. So, what is locked under keys for a few days/weeks or months will bring to your current relationship?

First of all, your couple dynamic will improve. From a male standpoint, a partner being playful automatically means an invitation to sex. By being in chastity, the man will learn to appreciate daily life interactions, discussions, as there is no end goal for it – Just enjoying the real moment. Subsequently, your partner will open up physically and emotionally, which brings us to the second benefit.

By limiting sexual access, the man will become the romantic lover he used to be. After all, the key to release is not granted and needs to be earned. The chastity wearer will learn how to focus on his partner desires and needs first, by striving to satisfy them. Closeness and bonding will become a primary motivation of interaction, taking over the desire to just “get off”. This courtesy will also lead to a stronger relationship, with open and honest communication.

Once the man is released from chastity and he knows he will go back in, he will enjoy sex hand in hand with intimacy – Not only a libido release. It is safe to say that chastity improves a sexual relationship, both physically and emotionally. In daily life or in bed, the chastity wearer will focus on pleasing his partner first.

Another advantage is limiting man’s masturbation. Slave’s to their libido, and addicted to porn, if not limited – men experience low self-esteem and guilt.

Masturbation is sometimes used as a stress release, which can be replaced by open communication with your partner. Your partner will gladly listen to what you have to say, while it will help you calm your stressed situation down. Masturbation is a one-time / Short time benefit aspect – Why stop yourself on having long term benefits by exploring other avenues?

A man is not losing his masculinity by being in chastity – he is working on improving his relationship and understanding better his partner. Chastity does not create frustration; it creates happier couples.

If you would like to experience the chastity lifestyle, head over to oxy-shop, there is great tips, advice, and most affordable collection of chastity devices.