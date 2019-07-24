How to get Canadian Visa?

A Canadian tourist visa is a temporary immigration option that allows people to visit Canada for tourism purposes. With this kind of visa, the maximum period of visiting you can get is six months.

Today we will be showing you a quick guide about the things you should know about getting a Canadian visa.

Types of Tourist Visa

Single entry visa. With this kind of visa, you are allowed to enter the borders of Canada only once. After the person with a single entry visa leaves Canada (except if they are traveling to the United States) he/she will need another new visa to visit Canada again.

Multiple entry visa. This allows a person to come and leave Canada as he pleases in a period of six months while the visa lasts. With a multiple entry visa, you won’t need to reapply for a new one and it can last even up to ten years. This means you can revisit Canada multiple times, but only six months at a time.

Criteria for Tourist Visa

In order to be issued a Canadian tourist visa, you will need to prove these things:

Up to date and valid passport.

Good health.

You have are financially equipped to pay for your expenses during the visiting period in Canada.

You have a home outside of Canada that proves you will return to your home country after the visit.

You will remain in Canada for a limited time (under 6 months).

No criminal record.

Your intention of leaving Canada.

You won’t need to seek a job while in Canada.

You agree to all the laws of Canada.

An important thing to note when applying for a visa is to never hide or submit false information or documents on your application form. This could result in a big fine or even worse consequences.

Applying for a Tourist Visa

You can do this in two ways

Apply physically (on paper) – To apply on paper you will need the application form printed.

Apply Online – You will need a credit card and electronic copies of all the necessary documents.

Fill Out the Application Form for the Tourist Visa

Read the instructions carefully specified and then fill the application form with the necessary information. If you do not provide all the required information or documents, your application will be refused or returned.

Pay the Fees

You will need to pay all the fees that are required for the visa application. Make sure to double-check all the bill information before paying. Also, note that if your application form is refused or returned you won’t be getting a refund.

If you want to find out more about how to get a Canadian Visa and about all the required information and fees check out this link: https://visa-canada.info

Submit your Application form

Finally, submit your application form and pay all the administration fees. You will receive a receipt that will hold the tracking number which you can use to track your visa progress online. You can track the progress of your application online with your unique tracking number.

These are what we think the most important things you should know before applying for a Canadian tourist visa. So make sure you have all your documents ready and be prepared to pay for all the fees for the application.