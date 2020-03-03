How to Find the Best Online Casino in 2020

Online casinos are becoming increasingly popular and most people prefer them to land-based ones. In fact, the first one is one of the fastest-growing recreational activities. Playing the games online is convenient and simple, allowing you to enjoy roulette, poker, slots, and more from the comfort of your sofa.

Developers of online casinos are making their venues more enticing to attract new people. Almost all games can be played just for fun (no money transactions) or for real wagers. Furthermore, online casinos like casino NetBet are creating live experiences in the internet realm. This allows that player to be immersed into a real casino-like environment online.

However, when you’re looking to play online, there are literally hundreds of choices. It can be overwhelming to choose the best one, especially for beginners. When choosing the best, you must assess various factors and it becomes a bit of a balancing act. You want a venue that is secure, has the best games and has bonuses that suit you.

Certainly, there’s nothing wrong with using multiple online casinos but many players tend to find a favorite few and stick to them. Below are some top tips to help you choose the best online casino experience possible.

Credibility and Safety

Nothing else is important if the casino you choose is not secure or is outright fraudulent. Like all things on the internet, the online industry has bad actors looking to exploit vulnerable users. A quality online casino will always have the best interests of the user in mind, especially in terms of security.

Leading online venues use the latest software to thwart attackers who may want to steal personal information or implant ransomware or malware on your system. Reputable online casinos will have an elite level of protection for your personal information. This is achieved through using 128-bit SSL Data Encryption technology that ensures sensitive data is kept safe.

Choosing a reputable online casino is easy. Many review websites are available that point you in the direction of the best ones on the market. A good rule of thumb is if the casino is a well-known brand it will usually be credible and safe. It is also important that an online casino is licensed, and the more reputable venues will always make their regulatory stance clear.

Bonuses and Promotions

All online casinos offer an array of promotions and bonuses to entice users. However, not all offers are the same so you can shop around casinos to find which ones have the bonuses that suit you best. While the lure of promos is nice, perhaps the most important thing to consider is the terms and conditions for any offers.

Simply put, nothing is free in the world of the online casino and most bonuses are usually not beneficial to the user. That’s because all bonuses have a wagering requirement, which means you have to play games and make real money bets to activate the promotion. These wager demands are often high and mean you spend a lot of money (hundreds of dollars) before you receive the $50 signup bonus.

Other strict requirements around bonuses are also used, such as promotions only being available for playing specific casino games. Maybe the online casino will say you have to play games for a certain amount of time or make some games exempt from the wagering requirement. It is worth remembering that the bonuses and promotions should never be the sole reason you sign up for an online casino.

Software Provider

If you’re new to the online casino realm, you probably want to make the most of what is on offer. Some of them look and play better than others, and many beginners value slick-looking games and good performance. All of these benefits are down to software.

Online casinos usually partner with a specific software provider to supply games. Sure, some larger ones will support titles from multiple developers, but rarely are all software OEMs under one roof. Either way, if a casino is using games from a major software provider there is more chance the games will perform well and look great.

Luckily, all the leading online casino venues are partnered with the top software providers. Some developers worthy of mention include NetEnt, Evolution Gaming, Microgaming, Amaya, Playtech, and Extreme Live Gaming. If you sign up to a casino partnered with any of these companies, you can expect a smooth and efficient user experience.

Deposit & Withdrawal Options

If you plan to wager real money at an online casino, you will be making financial transactions to and from it. Gamers typically value those that provide the most ways to deposit and withdraw money. This means you should look for those with bank transfer payments, credit cards, debit card, and online-based payment methods like PayPal and Apple Pay.

Even if you only plan to deposit and withdraw one way, having more options open for the future is handy. Increasingly, online casinos are starting to accept Bitcoin as a transaction currency, although the BTC is converted to hard currency (USD, EUR, GBP) within the casino. A new BTC casino trend is starting where it only trades in Bitcoin, but this is still a nascent market.

Wider Device Support

These days, the online casino world is not just about PCs and laptops. More and more people are now playing games on their smartphones, taking games like roulette truly mobile. You will probably find most online casinos have a website that is easy to navigate and use on desktop.

However, when switching to mobile, you want the online casino to be equally as responsive and usable. That’s why it is important to find an online casino that works across form factors and platforms. The one from your choice should work as well on an iPhone as it does on PC and as efficiently on Android as it does on Windows.

Customer Support

Nothing is perfect and sometimes errors happen on an online casino, or sometimes you just need vital information. Access to solid customer support is vital and online casinos have become much better at treating patrons well in recent years. Many of the reputable venues have 24/7 call support, most now have live chat access, and all have email contact.

Money is changing hands and often problems arise that need to be resolved quickly. There’s nothing wrong with expecting quick access to customer support and to be treated with respect by the online casino staff.