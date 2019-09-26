How To Easily Download YouTube Videos

Functioning in today’s, IT-world implies spending a lot of time online, whether in the office or at home. This is not an option anymore, and we need to be online in order to be informed, and not miss out on anything. People call it a trend but it is far more, this is a way of life we take part in. Entertainment comes high on the list of choices as you spend your time on the web, and they want the make the most of it when they wish to participate with the rest of online-world.

YouTube is everyone’s pit-stop, the promised-land to find the amusement worthy of their time watching the videos. Don’t be shy, we are all addicted to using YT any free minute to relax and enjoy the moment. Handling YT options is a totally different topic, but quite manageable by anyone who sets his mind to it.

Sometimes we want to keep some video and the popular questions are how to download YT videos quickly. Above all, the download action should be free of charge, no limitations, and 100% secure. Here are some tips on how to download a video from Youtube.

The first step here is to choose the website which offers you the option to copy and then paste YouTube links to download them directly and swiftly. Open the desired YT video before you open the chosen website for downloading, select a video, and wait for it to start. The video should be immediately playing when you have chosen it, and after which you need to click the icon Share.

Sharing options will allow you to click on the blue COPY link next to the URL address. The next step is to navigate the coped content to the chosen website, you will find the Enter Link Field and right click here to paste it. From there on you follow the instructions Download Now, we suggest choosing the highest quality offered, for those who want smaller file click Download Other Formats.

To finish the procedure, select a location for saving the file, click SAVE or OK. For those in search for a proven solution in a blink of an eye away on this topic, which is 100% secure, without limitations, free of charge, includes over 10000 websites, can check out y2b.xyz.

Another fast and practical option to simply download YT videos is by using VideoDownloader, 4K Video Downloader, and others available on your computer. The procedure is similar to the above mentioned. You have to install the preferred Downloader, open YT in a web browser, select a video, copy the video address, and paste the link in the Downloader. The final steps are the same as above mentioned, choosing the format menu and quality of the video before proceeding to download it on your computer.

We hope that you will test our tips to enjoy your favorite YT videos even when you are offline.