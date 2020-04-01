How to Download Instagram Videos on PC and Andriod – 2020 Guide

The youngest generations do not even understand how lucky they are. 20 years ago, people did not have many options when we talk about communications. Having a mobile phone was like having an electrical bike today. The only way they could contact someone else was making a call via telephone or mobile. Yet, that is not a big problem when we talk about the contacts inside of your country.

Still, what if you had to talk with someone in different countries? Well, you could also do that via phone, but the telephone bills would be huge. Because of that, the Internet technology was a saver when we talk about communication. People from America can contact someone in Europe with only a couple of clicks.

The habits of people have changed together with the development of this amazing “invention”. Facebook was the first social media that gained the most popularity. Still, today, there is a wide range of social media that you can use. One of the most popular is – Instagram.

Did you know that 78% of businesses say that Instagram posts are the most effective format for influencer marketing? Well, the reason why Instagram brings good results is the format of the posts that people publish there. People do not like to read a lot. They would rather choose to watch a video or engage with an image on Instagram.

We know very well that there are many videos that you would want to get. For example, businesses see a video published by some other profile. They believe it would be engaging to publish it to their profile. So, they would want to download it to their PC or Android device. However, even an average Instagram user wants to do the same. He believes that a certain video would bring him more likes. Because of that, he looks for the same answers as well.

We are aware of the concerns that Instagram users have. Let’s see together how to download Instagram videos to PC and Android. The entire process is not as complex as you may think.

How to Download Instagram Videos on PC

Indeed, Instagram is a more mobile-friendly app. Most of the users use it on their phones because they can directly upload images that they take. However, some people would want to save videos to their PC. For instance, they want to upgrade it or add some elements. Well, there are two methods that we can recommend. The first one is a bit complex, but we will leave you to pick the one that will suit you more.

Try to Save Videos via Source Code

Well, we believe that the subtitle sounds a bit confusing to people. You might think that you will have to possess some programming skills to use this method properly. However, the entire process is not as complex as it seems. In short terms, the user will have to check the source code of the Instagram video page. After he does that, he will need to extract the download link to download the videos from Instagram to the PC. Still sounds confusing, doesn’t it? Well, follow the steps below and everything will be clear to you.

The first thing you will need to do is to open the Instagram video that you want to save. The next step is to right-click on it and select the “Inspect element” option. Do not get surprised if you find the option “View Page Source” because it is the same option. Its name depends on the browser that you are using.

When the new window opens, you should press two different buttons “CTRL” + “F”. In that way, you will open find features. The next thing you will need to do is to insert “.mp4” into the blank. The search will automatically open a section of code.

Next, copy the link of the video to “src=” and add “.mp4” at the end of the link. At that moment, the video will start to play.

If you went through these steps successfully, you should right-click on the video and select “Save video as”. After doing that, the download process will start.

Download Instagram Videos on PC with Video Downloaders

Well, the previous step might be a bit more complex. However, we hope that our explanation made it clear. Anyway, there is a much easier method of downloading Instagram videos that might be better for you. Each user can download the Instagram video with different Video Downloaders. You have a huge number of them online, but we would like to recommend oDownloader. It is fast and accessible and we believe it will help you a lot. We would like to explain the entire process for this program because video downloading is similar for all of them.

Once again, you will need to visit the Instagram video that you want to download. The next thing is to right-click the URL and copy it. After doing that, you will need to paste that link to oDownloader.com. It will pass a couple of second and the entire process is going to start. You will only need to pick where you want to download the video and that’s it. The entire process is completely the same if you want to download an Instagram picture.

How to Download Instagram Videos to Android

As we said, most of the Instagram users are using this app on their smartphones. That’s why we believe that you would want to know if there are any additional options here. Unfortunately, all video downloads depend on third-party software solutions. That’s why we once again suggest the program that we previously mentioned. The entire process is the same for Android devices.

Anyway, there are a couple of things that you need to take care of. First of all, some videos are protected and you can’t publish them without permission. For instance, this especially counts for the business pages. Do not use the video material of your competitors if you do not talk with them before that. The smartest thing would be to add in the description something like “all credits go to…”. Besides that, contact the person or business that published a certain video and ask if you can use it. In that way, you won’t get reported and you will be completely safe.