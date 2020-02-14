How to Decorate Your Master Bedroom – Fantastic Tips to Follow 2020

Your bedroom may never be seen by most of your guests unless you have a special relationship with them. After all, it’s the most personal part of your home. It’s where you rest and recharge. It’s where you do your greatest thinking. It’s where you find your spirituality and sexuality. It’s a room that reflects your personal aesthetic.

For these reasons and more, your master bedroom deserves more attention than any other room in your house. Decorate it in a style that reflects your personality and energy.

Small Accent Furnishings

While your bed and dresser are important pieces of bedroom furniture and take up a large part of your bedroom, smaller accent furniture can add coziness. Add a bench at the foot of your bed or an armchair.

You can also be creative and dramatic with a statement headboard, or a canopy bed. If your bedroom is on the smaller size, your nightstand can double as your dresser, and you can find a unique piece that really stands out.

Have fun but remember to be careful. Don’t overdo the accent pieces. Remember, there’s no accent in a room if every piece of furnishing is an accent piece.

Bold and Fashionable Furniture

Perhaps you’re not someone who wants to accent their bedroom with quirky paint, wallpaper, lighting, plants, linens, pillows or furnishings. Perhaps you have a bold personality and a big bedroom where you frequently invite guests.

Go for a large comfortable king-sized bed that leaves you unshackled. Arm it with the most comfortable mattress to recover from your adventures in the morning the way you were meant to. Add a bold dresser with enough drawers to keep your linen and enough real estate on top to safely keep your most needed possessions.

A gorgeous throw rug on the floor can add life to any bedroom. For the ultimate finish, add a leather seat in the corner. Nothing says class like a comfortable, elegant, timeless dark leather sofa with an upscale finish.

If you live in a smaller space like a condo, you can be practical, but still make a statement. Consider buying a multifunctional sofa with drawers where you can keep your belongings. Likewise, opt for a gorgeous ottoman at the foot of the bed that can be opened to store a blanket or two.

Alternatively, you can add a coffee table that can also be used for storage. If you’re feeling particularly bold, then find an old war chest at an antique mall, restore it, and use it as footstool. For the corners, consider adding a custom-built shelf that can fit the narrow surroundings without being obtrusive.

Walk Out Balcony

A walkout balcony brings nature inside your room, especially if the door to the balcony is full-length glass. You can add blinds made of natural fibres or thick flowy fabric curtains to add a touch of ethereal drama.

Fill your balcony with plants and soothing outdoor accents like water features and you can walk out of your bedroom into a little green Zen space. Such a balcony is a great place to have tea in the morning and soak in the natural air.

Mix It Up

Decorate your bedroom with a variety of eclectic elements that hold meaning to you to add a touch of style and personality. Don’t be afraid to mix styles and patterns to add character to your master bedroom.

Accent Walls and Trim

Accent walls create a focal point in any room. You can make your accent wall stand out by painting it a different colour, adding a design or a texture that’s different from the other walls in the room. Think outside the box and try wallpaper, wall stickers, a mural, decorative metal or wood features.

For an interesting look, try adding a wooden trim at the point where the walls meet the floors, the ceiling, and around the windows and doors. You can either paint the trim the same colour as the walls or use a contrasting colour to create a definition.

Textile Finishes

Your bedroom is the best place to fill with plush, luxurious textiles like soft, expensive bedsheets and blankets. Silk drapes and fluffy throws can provide an opulent and cozy feel while also adding warmth and comfort. Find a throw that complements your bed and linens, from chunky knits to quilted afghans.

Accent pillows can add a pop of colour or texture to your bed. Extra pillows can be covered in a variety of mixed material pillow shams. Meanwhile, area rugs can warm up cold floors and incorporate patterns that bring the décor of the room together.

Add Artwork

In a smaller bedroom, a larger statement art piece can add some class. For a personal touch, pick a piece that’s particularly meaningful to you. Alternatively, find a highly rated item that stands out.

You can also add artistic photographs that are aesthetically pleasing. But avoid pieces that are too emotive. Such photographs can drain energy from the bedroom and prevent you from falling asleep.

By following these tips, you can reinvigorate your bedroom. It’s a personal space, so trust your instincts and have fun.