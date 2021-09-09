How to Clean Force FX Lightsaber?

Do not clean the blade of your lightsaber! The blade is made of Tritium gas, which generates light on its own. This means that the ‘blade’ will never dim or require replacement.

If you are looking to maintain your lightsaber, here are some suggestions:

Remove the plastic dome before storing your saber.

Handle your lightsaber with care; the glass may be more fragile than it appears.

Handle your lightsaber as you would a fine pocket watch: keep it out of harm’s way and only open if necessary (if opening, avoid exposing to water or other liquids).

Do not expose your saber to ultraviolet rays for extended periods; this will decrease the life of the plastic. Never leave your lightsaber in a hot car or trunk!

Keep your saber away from children.

Do not strike hard surfaces with your saber to avoid scratching or damaging internal components.

Always have fresh AA batteries in your saber. If you are looking for replacement batteries, remember to be in a 2 3/4″ long, AA battery header type shape.

We recommend Duracell and Energizer batteries.

Remove any accessories such as glass or blade before storing your lightsaber for long periods.

Do not attempt to repair your lightsaber yourself. If you feel the need to open the saber, send it back to us, and we can fix it for $50 plus shipping.

Tritium gas deteriorates faster than ordinary glass, so remember that your lightsaber may not look exactly like it appeared while in our showroom.

How Do You Clean the Lightsaber Hilt?

You do not need to clean the lightsaber hilt. If you would like, you can use a microfiber cloth and rubbing alcohol to remove stains and fingerprints. Do not use water or any other washing product! While we cannot guarantee that products such as Windex will not leave a film or streak on your lightsaber, we recommend avoiding this.

How Do You Clean the Lightsaber Blade?

The blade is made from a Tritium gas and plastic compound mixture. This means that your lightsaber will never dim, and any ‘dust’ on the blade is part of its design. While we recommend keeping the dome on at all times, you may wipe down the edge with a cloth and water if you do remove it. Be sure to dry it thoroughly before replacing the dome!

Cleaning Plastic Parts

Cleaning your lightsaber, especially the plastic arts, is easy. We recommend using a microfiber cloth with any standard household cleaner. Spray the solution on the material and wipe down all plastic parts to remove dirt and grime. Avoid cleaning in circular motions; use quick side-to-side movements instead.

Cleaning Metal Hilt or Blade Components

Please note that while we do not recommend cleaning the metal components of your lightsaber, if there is a need, you may use a damp cloth and rubbing alcohol to clean these parts. Be certain to dry them completely before putting your saber back together!

Cleaning Metal Parts

Do not use WD-40 or other metal cleaners.

Do not attempt to clean any part of your lightsaber with water.

How Do You Clean Tritium Vials?

Tritium gas deteriorates faster than ordinary glass, so remember that your lightsaber may not look exactly like it appeared while in our showroom. This is totally normal and does not bear the functionality of your lightsaber; we estimate that the life of a Tritium vial is 4-5 years. Do not use any cleaning products on Tritium, as it will remove/damage the protective coating on the lens.

How Do You Remove the Tritium Vials from the Blade?

First, make sure your lightsaber is not plugged in or switched on. Second, use a pair of wire cutters to snip the two small prongs holding each vial in place. This procedure must be done with great care. It is best if you have someone else to assist you so that one person can hold each prong of the vial and avoid cutting their fingers.

Warnings

Do not remove your blade from the hilt without first removing the Tritium vials, as the plastic rods used to position the vials will fall out.

If you drop your lightsaber, remove the Tritium before picking it back up. : Do not use any tools to install the vials – remember that they have a breakaway point, at which point they can be snapped into place with minimal pressure. If this happens, let us know, and we can send you a replacement.

If your lightsaber does not sit upright without the Tritium in place, and you cannot live with that, we recommend using an LED conversion kit. It is effortless to do – each lightsaber has been drilled out precisely for the LED wiring, so all you have to do is install it! These can be added at home as well.

