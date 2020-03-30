How to Choose The Right Mattress in 2020

Sleeping on the wrong mattress might lead to severe cervical and spinal issues. Some of us choose the one based on price while others might go for the fancy look.

Well, the selection of the right one shall not be based on either of the aspects. It is essential to avoid medical issues in your body.

Some of the essential things to consider while choosing a mattress for a good night sleep include:

Weight of the Body and Physique

Firmness and Rigidness of The Mattress

Your Sleeping Positions

Type of Mattress

Life Expectancy.

These five factors are highly essential to select the right mattress. Budget can also be considered, as not all can buy pricey ones. However, you can make the right decision to buy the best mattress in the medium budget, if you consider the above factors.

Weight or Physique of the Person Using Mattress

Weight and physique of a person is the last thing we consider while we purchase a mattress. Well, it is one of the first things that you must check. The hug, sinkage, cooling, and support of a bed highly depends on your weight.

Everybody needs support while sleeping. Each mattress is designed to support a specific weight limit. As per your weight, you must select one of the below beds.

If you weigh up to 150 pounds, then you shall go for a mattress that is available with a medium feel in the market. People weighing below average weight can avail the maximum comfort on such type. The firmness for the product is in between 0.5 to 1. This type is suitable for people up to 180 pounds.

Now, if your weight is in between 150 to 200 pounds, congratulations, you are a part of the maximum people in this society. Almost all those available in the market are suitable for your weight. However, it is recommended to go with the ones that are rated 5 to 7 out of 10.

If you are on a heavier side of the weight, you shall go for a mattress that has a comfort level of a minimum of 4 inches. It is necessary for providing support to your size and body weight. If you need luxurious bedding, go for coil on coil mattresses. The minimum rating of the bed should be 8 out of 10 or on a higher side.

Your Sleeping Position

Some of us do not move at all, once asleep. While others keep on turning and shifting all-around the whole bed night. So, you must select a bed as per your sleeping style.

If you have a habit of sleeping sideways, you do not sleep in a single position. You keep on changing the position of your leg from straight to bent to uneven. The firmness of the bed required in such a case is soft to medium. In the rating from 10, it should be somewhere in between three to six.

The second most common position for sleeping is lying on the back. People with such a habit need firmness and support both. Not selecting the right mattress can make you feel restless in the morning. You require the one that eliminates the pressure points, has a considerable softness and provides you with support for your back. The firmness of the mattress must be in the range of 4 to 7 out of 10.

Now, if you sleep on your stomach, you need to know that the torso applies for much more pressure on the mattress. The surface of your mattress must be flat. The firmness for such people who lie flat on the stomach should be 5 to 7. It should be hard to feel but soft for comfort.

The Firmness and Rigidness of The Mattress

The firmness of the mattress means the support a cushion can provide to your spine. It is one of the first things to observe while you purchase the one. There are three different categories of the bed available; that is, soft, medium and firm.

Now, if you wish to know which one to select? Well, the answer depends on:

Body type

Weight

Size

Usage, and

Other relevant factors.

The mattress should not create the pressure points on the body. Do not go for a very soft bed, especially if your body weight is high. For all body types, it is good to go for medium firmness. It is not about how comfortable the mattress feels in the beginning; it is all about how long it lasts the same.

The rigidity of the mattress is a similar offering for the entire life of the product. Make sure the bed you select has a minimum rating to 6 to 9. Compare the budget and quality to choose the right one.

Type of Mattress

There are three types of organic mattress available in the market on websites like Lapakle.in to buy. Let us see how to select the ones based on your purpose.

Memory Foam: These kinds of mattresses are most suitable when you are looking for pressure relief, body contouring, and support for the body. It is a hybrid product offering you a great hug and comfort. It is available in a wide variety of firmness.

Innerspring or Coils: It is one of the most widely used mattresses. The products consist of multiple levels of spring coils. It offers support for the spine as well as comfort.

Latex: If you want a bounce in your bed, go for the latex mattresses. It is ok for low weighing people, as it does not provide much support to the back. These ones are not a suitable option for regular use.

Life of Mattress

We often spend pretty much on a mattress. It can be anywhere in between $500 to $5,000, depending on our budget and preference. So, it is essential that just like other households, we should check the life of the mattress too.

The life of an average appliance is in between 5 to 8 years. Life also depends on usage, weight, and other factors. So, you should share your expectations, requirements, and other things with the shopkeeper to buy the right mattress for you.

In a Nutshell

Buying a mattress is not just a matter of feel and buy. You cannot judge a mattress without knowing it’s built, features, and quality.

So, next time you wish to replace your old mattress, check for all the above deciding factors and make the right buy.