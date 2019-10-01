How to choose the best Kitchen Faucet?

Kitchen is not complete without a kitchen faucet. So, it’s needless to say that you have to buy the best one for yourself. However, choosing a faucet can be difficult at times. You have to consider a lot of things before buying them. So the real question is- what are things you must consider when you are buying it? To help you out with this problem, we are going to talk about some of the most important things/tips you need to consider before purchasing a faucet.

Don’t buy a faucet based on looks

Don’t buy a faucet just because it looks elegant and beautiful. That will be a terrible mistake. Looks are indeed important but you can’t compromise on convenience.

Take a good look at the spout height and reach

The spouts can vary a lot in terms of reach and height. Choose the one that suits you best. However, a tall spout will not serve you well in case there is a shelf above the sink. Also, if there is a three-bowl kitchen sink, then a spout that has a short reach won’t be able to extend to all of the bowls. So that can be an issue for you. The bottom line here is that you need to keep these things in mind.

Ceramic valves

Buy a faucet that features ceramic valves. This type will be your best friend when you are looking to buy a faucet that does not drip. Other types of valves are also drip-free. However, the long-term dependability of ceramic stands out for sure.

Go for the touch kitchen faucet for convenience

Buying a touch kitchen faucet won’t be a bad idea if you want more convenience in the kitchen. However, make sure that you buy the best faucet available in the market. The thing about touch faucets is that if the quality is not good enough, then it won’t last long.

Single handle faucet vs double handle faucet

Even though a two-handle faucet has a stylish symmetry which may suit most of the kitchens, but the single-handle faucet has also some advantages. The reason is that water temperature adjustment is much easier and you’ll have to clean one handle instead of two. But truth be told, you can go for a two-handle faucet it serves you well.

Choose pull-down sprayers over side sprayers

If you ever used a “side” sprayer, you probably experienced leaks or dribbles. Most of the people prefer “pull-down” sprayers to the old side sprayers.

So these are some of the things you can consider if you want to buy a faucet for your kitchen. Ultimately, it all comes down to your own choice and preferences.