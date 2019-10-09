How To Choose Android TV Box?

Today, Android-based home multimedia centers are extremely widespread. This seems like an advantage, but this is also their biggest problem. One should be able to choose the right one.

But how?

What’s the purpose of Android TV Box?

Android boxes and related devices are designed to play multimedia content on the home network. They were earlier put under the same category. We used the term “HD players” for them. However, neither “HD” today symbolizes the highest video quality, nor devices with their own operating systems have survived on the market. All relevant HD players are now based on some variant of Android. Therefore, the collective name “Android box” makes more sense.

How to choose the right device?

Today, the market is flooded with devices from numerous manufacturers. They lure with extremely low prices and high promises. However, it is not easy to choose the right one. It’s not enough to be aware of the chip capabilities they use, but also the precise support for resolutions on services like Netflix and YouTube. There are simply too many Android boxes on the market to test and describe. However, we can certainly give you some general guidelines. You can follow it when making a selection.

What criteria should we keep in mind?

First and foremost: look at the chip name and the amount of RAM.

Given today’s video file requirements, look for devices that come with an Amlogic S905X2 chip. They should have at least 2-3 GB of RAM. Please note that 1 GB is not enough. Make sure that the amount of storage space is 32 GB or 64 GB. According to VISSIONTECH, such Android boxes can be found at relatively reasonable prices. However, prices vary from $ 35 to about $ 100. Models with the Amlogic S912 chip are also a good choice. When you narrow down your selection to models that meet your criteria, you have to study the connector offer. In case your home Wi-Fi isn’t particularly fast and reliable, buy an Android box with a classic, wired network card built-in. You don’t need a gigabit LAN. You will also be able to stream all content from online video services over 100 megabytes.

Finally, if it’s important to you that the Android box can stream videos from Netflix and similar services in Full HD, investigate whether it supports Widevine L1 DRM certification. However, if you want to watch Netflix videos in 4K resolution, then the choice comes down to just a few models. Therefore, you can use Xiaomi’s Mi Box, X96 Max Android and Nvidia’s Shield TV. The last one is the best and most expensive Android box world currently has to offer.

What’s more, if you don’t want to spend time researching and isolating yourself about optimally selecting the Android box, the whole story can be summarized. Simply, if you want a great device, with the best value for money, and support for everything you might need, buy the X96 Max Android (about $ 40). If you’re looking for the ultimate in polarity and functionality in this class of device, Nvidia Shield TV (about $ 190) is what you’re looking for.