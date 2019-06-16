How to choose a suit – a men’s suit buying guide

One of the most important things that a man should invest in is a high-quality suit. From making you look taller to hiding away those few extra pounds that you are working on losing, it can definitely boost your confidence, as well as your overall look. Shopping for a suit can be a stressful job, as well as time-consuming, however, in this article, you will be able to read how you can choose a suit for yourself.

Choosing the right fit

It is important to choose the right fit, since a suit that is either too small or too big will not look good on you, not to mention that it will be uncomfortable to wear a suit that does not fit you at all. Hence, here is how you should choose the fit:

1. Shoulders

Make sure that the jacket’s shoulders hug your own shoulders and appear tight and neat. There should be no excessive twists or fabric.

2. Chest

You should be able to button up the jacket, but it should not be too loose. Once you have buttoned it up, place your hand between you and the jacket, it should just fit inside without problems.

3. Length

Hang your arms down and cup the jacket in your hands. If you can reach it without any problems, it is too long for you. If it is shorter, then it is pretty much a matter of your own, personal taste.

4. Sleeve Length

By placing your arms by your side, the jacket cuffs should fall where your thumb meets your wrist. You should have at least 2 centimeters of your cuff visible.

5. Trousers

The rise of the trousers and where they will be on your waist should fit your style and taste. Keep in mind that the cut of the trouser legs should not appear too loose or too tight. A classic length should sit well on top of your shoe without touching the floor.

Types of suits

With a wide range of fits, styles, materials, and colors available, it is quite normal and common to feel overwhelmed when it comes to buying a suit. One of the best things to do is shop by the fit and this will usually depend on your body type and your personal taste. Are you still not sure where to start? Well, here is a fir guide below that you can use to explore what might look best on you:

1. Skinny – if you like clothes that will have a close fit through the body and sleeves, as well as a tapered shaped along the leg, this could be the best choice for you.

2. Slim – if you want to create a slimmer silhouette, you can do so with a trimmed waistline and a slim appearance from the knee to the hem.

3. Tailored – this is a slightly more loose fit than the slim one, and it offers a modern look for everyday wear.

4. Classic – according to mensuitworld.com, if you are looking for something to wear for all purposes, this fit which is more relaxed and loose will provide you with comfort.

Conclusion

As you can see, choosing a suit does not have to be difficult and by following these tips, you can make sure that your new suit will look and fit you perfectly, and these tips will also make the whole process less time-consuming and stressful for you. Hence, do not waste any more time and start searching for the perfect suit.