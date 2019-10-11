Did you realize that nearly 75 percent of American adults use the Internet on a daily basis? If you are like most people, most of your Internet usage time takes place at home. Having a strong and fast wireless connection is essential when trying to stream videos or engage on social media.

Some people think that a slow Internet connection is something they just have to deal with, but this is far from the truth. With the help of tools like a Wi-Fi analyzer, you can assess why your connection is slow. These analyzers can give you information like which router channel is the best to set your connection up on. If you want to find out more about the power of this tool, you can get more on this site.

If you want more helpful tips on how to boost your home Internet speed, consider the following suggestions.

Update Your Router Security to Remove Bandwidth Leeches

One of the main things you need to consider when trying to improve home Internet speed is securing your router better. If your network is not adequately protected, it can lead to lots of leeches taking advantage of your computing power. The more users you have on your connection, the slower it will inevitably become.

This is why wiping the router settings clean and starting new is a good idea. During this process, you will be presented with the option to password-protected. the router. Coming up with a password that is both unique and has at least eight characters is crucial. Routinely changing this password can help leeches off of your connection.

Investing in a New, Better Router is a Good Idea

Using an old and outdated router can really affect your computing speeds. Most people want to save money, which is why they avoid buying a new and more powerful router. However, a better one can provide you with the speed and reliability you are looking for.

Before heading out to look at new routers, take some time to figure out which ones get the best ratings. Luckily, there are a number of websites out there dedicated to providing consumers with information about great electronic equipment. The time and energy invested in this type of research will pay off in the long run.

Placing the Router in the Right Spot is Vital

Once you have chosen and purchased a new router, you need to put it in the right spot. Most people fail to realize that wireless routers work much better when they are installed in an elevated spot. For instance, putting it on a side table in your living room is a great option.

You also need to make sure the router in question is not obstructed in any way. The more obstructions you place around it, the harder it will be for you to get a strong signal. If you live in a multi-level home, placing the router on the second story is advisable.

Upgrade Your Service

If you have tried most of the tips mentioned in this article and still haven’t seen a noticeable increase in Internet speed, upgrading your service is the next logical step. Paying more for high-speed Internet is a surefire way to ensure you eliminate buffering and other slow computing problems. The extra money you spend on increasing your Internet speed will pay off in the long run.

Let Technology Professionals Help You

Most consumers know very little about their home network. Instead of making mistakes when it comes to altering the components of this network, consult with a knowledgeable and reputable IT professional.