Home of the most influential culture and celebrities out there, the United States is just one of those countries multiple foreigners would want to be a part of. With its fantastic attractions and diverse people, it is no secret a lot has been enamored of its beauty. So, it would make sense that this country has captured the eyes of many.

So much so that they are willing to leave their hometown and start a new life here. If you happen to be precisely one of those people, well, you are in luck because this article will tell you how to become a US citizen.

Four Ways to become a US citizen

Before starting your move, we must first learn about the United States. We have to educate ourselves on the processes when migrating, the ways, and more. As of this moment, there are currently four legit ways to be a US citizen.

1. Citizenship through Naturalization

The first way would be through naturalization. Naturalization is one of the options for those who were born outside of the country. First things first, there are a few requirements to follow to apply for this such as, making sure you are eligible for all the requirements.

You must be at least 18 years old when you submit your application.

Show that you have a high level of moral integrity.

Demonstrate a basic understanding of American history and government

Make sure you’re prepared to take an oath of allegiance.

Have lived in the United States as a lawful permanent resident for the previous three or five years (depending on the category of citizenship sought)

Maintain a permanent physical presence and residence in the United States

Reading, writing, and speaking skills in English are essential.

Demonstrate a dedication to the founding principles of the United States, as well as the Constitution

2. Citizenship through Marriage

The second way to apply for citizenship would be for green card holders. If you are a green card holder, you can apply for citizenship five years after. Now, those married to a US citizen and who own a green card can apply after three years only.

You must be at least 18 years old.

You must have been a permanent resident for at least three years (green card holder.)

You must have been married to a US citizen for at least three years.

Before applying, they must have lived in the state for at least three months.

Has been a permanent resident of the United States for three years before applying.

Has spent at least 18 months in the United States in the three years before filing the application

You must pass the English test, US history, and government tests.

Be a morally upright person.

3. Citizenship through Birth

The third manner would be citizenship through birth, known as “Birthright Citizenship.” This is applicable for those with at least one US citizen parent at the time of your delivery or if you are born within the country’s territory. If any of these requirements are met, you’ll automatically be considered a US citizen and would be protected by the 14th Amendment.

4. Citizenship through Military Service

The fourth and last way to apply for citizenship is open for those who have served in the US armed forces for at least a year. If you meet this requirement, you can apply for citizenship through naturalization.

You must be at least 18 years old to participate.

You have served honorably in the United States military forces for at least one year at any point in time.

You must have filed a completed Form N-426, Request for Certification of Military or Naval Service (PDF, 418.02 KB) with your N-400

Demonstrate that you were never released from service unless it was for good reason

You must be a lawful permanent resident at the time of your naturalization interview.

Make sure you meet the residency and physical presence requirements.

Unless you qualify for a waiver or exception, you must be able to read, write, and speak English.

Unless exempt, you have to demonstrate an understanding of US history and government.

Demonstrate good moral character for at least five years before filing your N-400, and continue to do so until you become a naturalized citizen.

Filing for Citizenship

Once you are sure that you can follow everything on this list, then you may start filing for your citizenship either online or by paper.

If you decide to file it online, you will be required to create a USCIS account, and this is where you’ll place all the requirements, pay the required fees, and contact them for updates. For filing by paper, you would be asked to fill out the form N-400, pay the necessary fees, and submit all the required goods. When all this is completed, you are to wait for their decision.

Summary

The United States is a beautiful country. This is why it makes perfect sense why you would want to live here and experience it on a day-to-day basis. With that said, if you do plan on staying here indefinitely, you have to make sure that all your requirements are complete. It would also be best if you didn’t forget to look for some of the best immigration lawyers like Total Law. This is to make sure that your transition is as smooth as possible. With all that completed, we hope that deciding to live in the United States would be one of the best decisions you will never regret.