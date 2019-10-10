How to Become Popular on Instagram

Nowadays, social media platforms are a big part of marketing campaigns. Instagram was designed as a fun network for people to share special moments of their lives. However, today, it is the most popular app with over 200 million active monthly users. Since it is fairly easy to reach so many people with just a few clicks and hashtags, it is no wonder that this platform is frequently used for marketing services.

If you want to attract thousands of people to your account and present them with your product, then there are some things you should do. First of all, if you have ever used Instagram before, then you understand the importance of hashtags. Obviously, you should create one of your own. You can use the name of your account, company, or product, or you can use something entirely different. The point is to think of something unique that your followers can use and that will build brand recognition.

Once you have created the hashtag, you have to spread the word about it. Otherwise, how would people know what it means and that is affiliated with you? Clearly, you should add it to your profile description, but you should also go a step further. Print it on your business cards, receipts, ads and other promo material, and so on. Also, use it in your posts and instruct others to do the same thing.

While on the subjects of hashtags, you should use as many as you can every time you add a new post. Currently, you can write up to 30 hashtags, but clearly, you can go with less. The important thing is to be funny and appealing. You don’t have to use the ones that are closely connected to your merchandise or service, but you can also use them to express your opinion and be ironic and entertaining.

Spend some time designing your profile. Consider what you want to write in the bio section and what kind of photos you want to post. You should try to keep your description as short as possible, but at the same time ensure that it is going to grab people’s attention. You can write about your business in a few words, or about your goals, or simply add a link to your website. Depending on your target audience, you can use emojis although they are not recommended for everyone. Furthermore, you should develop your own style by using only certain colors, something distinctive.

Another thing that you should regularly use is the geotag, and this is especially important if you travel for work often, to different parts of the world. This is a great way to interact with people that don’t know who you are hence, boost the popularity of your Instagram account. Just make sure not to use geotags randomly.

In addition, there are many websites like Cheapigfollowers.com that offer you the chance to buy followers. People are more likely to follow accounts that are popular and that have thousands of followers and posts. Yes, you can get as many new followers as you want, but you have to keep one thing in mind – the number of people on your account means nothing if you stop uploading photos, creating interesting hashtags and being an active member of the community.

Finally, you should use Instagram ads to promote your account. Find accounts that are similar to yours and make a Shoutout to Shoutout agreement. Clearly, you can also invest in some paid ads that might be more successful.

All in all, as you can see, there are many things you can do to attract people to your Instagram account and present them with your product or service. However, since this app is so popular, you have to constantly work on improving the visual appearance of the profile and always come up with interesting and appealing ideas to ensure that your account doesn’t get forgotten.