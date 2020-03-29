How to Become a Life Insurance Agent – A 2020 Guide

Choosing a career as a life insurance agent can be challenging at first, but, it does offer people the opportunity to be financially stable while working in a field that is entirely recession-proof. Additionally, there is nothing more satisfying than helping someone who has lost their loved one by giving them a check that can help them go through difficult times.

If you combine the steps featured in the text below with proper training, experience, determination, as well as willpower, you can make the process of becoming a successful life insurance agent easier and less daunting for yourself. Let’s take a look at the steps that you should follow:

Get a 4-Year University Diploma

The very first thing that is worth mentioning is that you do not need a formal education degree to become a life insurance agent. But, like in all other industries, employers prefer to hire people who are college graduates. This is the main reason why you should consider getting a college diploma in a relevant field – especially since this will make you a more competitive applicant.

Now, you might be wondering – what are the relevant fields that I can choose? Well, you can opt do earning a degree in business, management, marketing, or finance. Any diploma or a certificate will show that you know fundamental things about the finance industry, which in return, makes you more qualified for the job.

Find Out if You Need to go Through a Pre-Licensing Training Program

Most countries do require potential life insurance agents to complete a pre-licensing training program. This means that you should call or email the relevant government department in order to find out what the education and licensing requirements are. Hence, ask if you need to complete a course in different fields such as health and life insurance.

You’ll also want to ask about the continuous requirements such as how often you should renew the license, what training programs do you need to complete before the license is issued, and any other relevant things that you need to know. Keep in mind that different countries have different requirements, which is why you should always inquire about the regulations.

If Necessary, Register For The Program

If you are required to finish the training program, then you should register and complete it. The one thing that you need to remember is that you need to finish the training with an education provider that is approved by the state. In most cases, people are required to finish a twenty-hour course that costs from 100 to 200 dollars.

Complete The State Insurance Licensing Examination

Once you are done with your training, your next step is to apply for the licensing examination with the state’s Insurance Department. The application process is made easy since you can apply via an online form, but, the examination needs to be completed in person.

According to the experts from LifeCoverQuotes, some countries and states require people to be sponsored by an employer, which is why you must check the regulations and guidelines before you choose to apply. The test will require you to answer questions on a wide range of insurance policies, state laws, as well as your general knowledge about insurance terms and concepts.

Gain Experience

Once you are done with the exams mentioned above, you’ll want to gain experience. Now, most companies do choose to train their new life insurance agents, hence, you might not need prior experience in the field. However, if you already have experience in similar fields, it will strengthen your chances of getting hired.

So, this is why you might want to gain and develop new skills such as communication skills by, for example, working at a reception desk. Keep in mind that you’ll meet a wide range of people when working as a life insurance agent, and most of them will be in emotional distress caused by losing a loved one – which is why it is important for you to know how to communicate with them.

Find a Job

Once you feel confident in your knowledge and skills, you might want to start looking for employment opportunities. The first thing you should do is to research the companies that you want to work for. Before sending your resume, you should consider which company suits your requirements best – for example, its location, employee benefits, and so on.

You’ll also need to check whether or not you have the qualification for applying for a specific agency. For instance, most agencies do have extra requirements for the applicants once they get hired, which is why you must be aware of those specific responsibilities that you’ll have.

Show Your Willingness and Determination During The Interviews

Willingness and determination are the most important characteristics employers want their agents to have, hence, you might want to show how determined and persistent you are when you are interviewed. For instance, you can tell a story about how you started your own company and despite all the difficulties you can across, you managed to not give up on your dreams.

Personal experience can sound quite appealing and your employer can get a better perspective on who you are as a person rather than a possible employee. Telling a story about your business ventures can also display you as an entrepreneur and someone who is willing to take chances.

Remember that some of the most important characteristics of a life insurance agent are motivation, bravery, persistence, and passion for helping other individuals during the most difficult times in their life. Besides selling an insurance policy, you need to be someone who truly cares about the interest of the people you are working with.

Conclusion

By following the aforementioned steps, you’ll be able to make the entire process of becoming a life insurance agent less daunting, stressful, and less time-consuming. This is why you should start with the first tip in this article, which is getting the necessary education. Of course, you do not need to go to college to get a diploma in a relevant field, instead, you should start looking for a course or several of them, ones that’ll allow you to get the necessary certifications.