Little did we know that the education system will be divided into traditional, modern, and a mix of both. The traditional method of education hardly exists anymore. Although a traditional education system means a classroom, teacher, and a blackboard. But if the blackboard is replaced by a whiteboard, projector, or interactive board, then it no longer counts as a traditional classroom.

But it is not only the things in the classroom that has changed, it is also the teaching methods. The teaching methods have evolved with time and they have become student-centric. It is more of how an individual will learn than how to teach. So, to put it in simple words, technology focuses on how to make learning an easy and interesting journey.

On top of that, today, you can easily use Thesis Rush to get the best of your assignments or help in your Ph.D. ensuring that it perfectly matches the changing education market. However, in this blog, I would like to share my views on how technology is changing the education market. It has its pros and cons, but the pros outgrow the cons.

So, let’s begin.

1. Learning has become more interactive

If we see back, students had to depend on the 2D visuals on the board or the notebook. This was the only way in which concepts were explained. But today, look at the plethora of explanations that are available across the internet.

One can easily visualize the theorems in 3D. Subjects like math and algebra have also become practical. Learning has become visually appealing and interactive. Even the periodic table gets interesting in an interactive classroom.

And this concept not only applies to higher classes. Even the primary and pre-primary kids learn their ABCs in the most interesting way. These interactive learning methods have made learning an interesting activity for the students.

2. Technology has made teaching easy

Well, teachers have to undergo regular training to stay up to date. But if that is done, teaching becomes an easier task. With the help of technology, teachers can make learning more interesting. And they do not have to put more effort into that.

Moreover, technology helps teachers to simplify and explain the concepts that required extreme brainstorming. They can also incorporate live games and videos for better understanding.

Technology has also supported teachers prominently when it comes to kids. It is very difficult to get the attention of kids and explain concepts at that age. But with the use of technology, teaching kids from the toddler to teens stage has become an accessible task.

For example, in a class of kids wherein addition has to be explained, just adding two numbers seems to be boring. But imagine if two ducks come walking and more two ducks come walking on the screen and students have to add that up!

Isn’t the latter more interesting? Well, that is what technology does. It makes learning and teaching less tedious and a more interesting job.

3. Assessments are no longer a headache

Thanks to technology, assessing has become very easy for the teacher. Plus the students are not overwhelmed by assessments but they enjoy them.

The new technology has encouraged the students to perform consistently rather than just performing well at the time of exams.

And the same goes for teachers. Technology allows teachers to assess students at regular intervals. They can judge the students on their performances all year round. Plus even the paperwork of teachers has reduced incredibly.

Initially, the students outside an exam hall looked as if they are preparing for war. They seemed so tensed and stressed. But, with the evolution in technology, learning methods have reduced the stress of students.

Students now understand the concepts so well and have such amazing study materials, that they are prepared for anything and everything that may be asked.

And as for the teachers, they just have to load the assignments in the software and their work is done. There is no possibility of any errors or rechecking. They have to just manually go through the assessments to talk about the student’s progress.

In brief, the checking stress and the possibility of human error have gone to zero.

4. It is more of what you want to know than what you should know

Technology has made children independent. They are now not bound by the curriculum. Of course, there are stages defined in the learning journey. But a child can learn as much as they wish.

For example, if a child wants to learn about the independence of America, they can learn it through videos and books. They can make a project out of it to show their interest. This helps the students to understand their likes and dislikes in the learning stages from the beginning. Thus, a student can learn what they want to learn rather than what they should learn.

And even the teachers can do a bit of off-roading with the concepts that they are required to teach.

Thus, technology opens various doors and options for learning that are not limited to the curriculum of that particular grade. A student can take up their passion project and portray their skills in the way they want to.

To conclude

After all the discussion and research, I want to make a point that technology has evolved the education system. Be it ICT TEL, or any innovation incorporated education system, it is a grand success. Although parents may have mixed reviews, students are surely supporting a technology-driven education system over the traditional ones.

After all, the result matters. So if a child has clearer concepts with the help of technology then needless to say that it is the better methodology.

In the long term, an ‘innovation’ driven education system should be incorporated in every possible way. The best result of that would be that students can pursue and get a clearer vision of their future. It will also help teachers to teach better and effectively.