How Roulette Betting Works

If you’re familiar with casino games, you’ll know that roulette is popular among gamblers. The word is from French, meaning ‘little wheel’.

According to the casinotop10, it is essential at this point to remind you that even the best online roulette game will not allow you to win against the casino.

With that out of the way, let’s look at how to play the game.

Roulette Basics

There are two styles of roulette. The French and American styles.

In French roulette, the wheel has slots numbering 0-36, while the American one has an extra green 00. Both the 0 and 00 belong to the house (casino). Players can bet on any number in most online versions.

When a round starts, the croupier or dealer will spin the roulette wheel in one direction and roll the ball in the opposite one. When the ball slows down, it will drop into one of the numbered slots. The players who predict correctly will win.

Traditionally in bricks and mortar casinos rather than online, if the ball drops into the house number pocket, the casino wins, and everyone loses.

How to Bet

There are different ways to bet, which are divided into three categories. Two of them are the basic ones used in all roulette games. The third is advanced and only featured in certain games.

Let’s start with the basic ones: the inside bet, and the outside bet. We will be using French roulette as the odds are better for the player.

Inside Bet

When you look at the layout of a roulette table, you will notice two sections. An inner section with the numbers 0-36, and outer sectors with other betting options.

To make an inside bet, you can place your chips on any of the individual numbers or on the line bordering the numbers, giving you a combination of numbers.

The former is also called a straight-up bet and pays 35 to 1. This means that for every chip you bet, the house will pay you 35 chips when you win. You keep the chip you wagered.

There are several combination bets you can place.

The split bet is when you choose between two numbers by placing your chip on the line separating the respective numbers. If either of the numbers wins, you will receive 17 chips because the odds are 17 to 1.

Another combination is called the street bet, when you place bets on a three-number row, selecting three numbers. You will put your chips on the outer line of the first number. The payout is 11 to 1, so you’ll win 11 chips and still retain your initial bet.

An extension of the street bet is the double-street bet or line bet. As the name suggests, it’s a combination of two rows, meaning six numbers. The odds are 5 to 1.

If you choose a mix of four numbers, you will place your bet on the intersection of the four numbers. This option is known as a corner bet and pays 8 to 1.

Outside Bet

These are bets placed in the sectors outside the main inner section.

We’ve already discussed street bets where you choose rows of three numbers. Now, we’ll look at column bets, where a column of 12 numbers is selected. The payout is 2 to 1.

Next is the dozen bet. The table has three boxes, each comprising 12 numbers. They are 1-12, 13-24, and 25-36, respectively. The dozen bet also pays 2 to 1.

There are three types of even bets which pay 1 to 1. These are red or black, odd or even, and low or high. ‘Low’ refers to the numbers 1-18 and ‘high’, 19-36.

Betting Strategies

There are no secrets to winning at roulette. Once the dealer spins the ball, no one can predict where it will drop. Betting strategies are not methods to win at roulette, but to help you improve your game.

Here are some of the known ones.

Martingale Strategy

Martingale is a popular strategy because it is easy to understand. When you place a bet, and you lose, you continue to bet on the same number, but with double the wager. The theory is that when you win, you cover your losses.

Grand Martingale Betting System

It’s a variation of the Martingale Strategy, except that in addition to doubling your bet, you also add an amount equal to the initial bet to it.

James Bond Strategy

The James Bond system works by placing a combination of bets on the same spin as follows:

$10 on zero

$140 on the 19-36 sector

$50 on the 13-18 box

It gives you the best odds at winning because you only lose if the winning number falls between 1-12.

D’Alembert System

The D’Alembert is similar to the Martingale, except the betting progression is not as aggressive as doubling down.

The Fibonacci Sequence

It’s based on the Fibonacci number sequence, where the progression is equivalent to the sum of the previous two numbers, usually starting with 1.

For instance, 1 – 1 – 2 – 3 – 5 – 8 – 13 and so forth.

However, in roulette, you may start with any number as long as you follow the logical sequence.

The Verdict

There are ways to bet and strategies to put into practice, but you have to remember that roulette is a gambling game. Winning depends on luck, and the odds are always in favor of the casino. You may win some plays, but in the long run, the house always wins.