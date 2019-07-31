How Old Do you Have to be to Drink in Canada

The legal drinking age in Canada is not the same in all parts of the country. It is the minimum age a person needs to be so they could be able to buy and consume alcohol. That age is 18 in Alberta, Manitoba and Québec and 19 for the other parts of the country.

Legal Age for Drinking in Canada:

Alberta – 18 years old

British Columbia – 19 years old

Manitoba – 18 years old

New Brunswick – 19 years old

Newfoundland and Labrador – 19 years old

Northwest Territories – 19 years old

Nova Scotia – 19 years old

Nunavut – 19 years old

Ontario – 19 years old

Prince Edward Island – 19 years old

Québec – 18 years old

Saskatchewan – 19 years old

Yukon Territory – 19 years old

Overconsumption of Alcohol

The problems and risks of overconsumption of alcohol are getting higher each year, mostly among young adults aged 18-20. The Canada Low-Risk Alcohol Drinking Guidelines was released in 2011 and was one of the first national guidelines. Canadians have been trying to reduce the consumption of alcohol across the whole country. They have done multiple types of research on the effects of alcohol on young people between the ages of 18/19–24. They found out that even moderate alcohol consumption can be extremely harmful and can cause some long-term issues.

The Effect of Laws

There was a study at the University of Northern British Columbia (UNBC) Faculty of Medicine in 2014. which proved that drinking-age laws in Canada have a big part in the level of youth mortality. Dr. Russell Callaghan, a UNBC Associate Professor of Psychiatry wrote a book “Drug and Alcohol Dependence” where he explained that young males who are just a few years older than the minimum drinking age are more likely to get harmed or pass away from injuries and motor vehicle accidents. “This evidence demonstrates that drinking-age legislation has a significant effect on reducing mortality among youth, especially young males,” added Dr. Callaghan. Some researches suggest that by changing the drinking age to 19 in Alberta, Manitoba, and Québec would reduce the number of 18-year-old male adults, and changing it to 21 would prevent more than 30 deaths of younger men every year.

“Many provinces, including British Columbia, are undertaking alcohol-policy reforms,” Dr. Callaghan added. “Our research shows that there are substantial social harms associated with youth drinking. These adverse consequences need to be carefully considered when we develop new provincial alcohol policies. I hope these results will help inform the public and policymakers in Canada about the serious costs associated with hazardous drinking among young people.”

The Impact of Higher Prices Of Alcohol

In order to reduce the consumption of alcoholic drinks, their prices had been increased by excising taxes and indexing prices to inflation. The CCSA suggests that inexpensive sources of alcohol should no longer be available because they are the ones that younger people favorize. Since alcohol is much cheaper in the United States, many people purchase it there and carry it to Canada.