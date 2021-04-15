How Often Should Your Heating System be Serviced

The heating system is a significant part of your home, especially if you live in a colder area. We’ve probably all experienced at least once that a heater in our house breaks down, so we spent hours in a jacket or under a blanket. That’s when we realized how comfortable our life is when everything is fine with this part of our household.

What you probably know is that the heater system always needs to be clean to work optimally. But besides that, it is vital that it is serviced regularly so that you are completely sure that winter will not greet you unprepared. The question that arises here is how often should the heater system be serviced to protect ourselves from unwanted situations? Let’s discuss this topic.

What is the ideal servicing frequency?

If you are wondering how often you should service heating in your home, it is important to know that there is no universal answer to this question. The frequency of maintenance is determined by several factors that are related to the characteristics of your home and the area you live in. In case your house does not boast good thermal insulation or is really big, so the heater system has to do a very demanding job in order for the temperature to be optimal in the whole house, then the frequency of servicing should be higher.

In such situations, we suggest that you call a company that services the heater system every six months. The same goes for people living in colder areas where winters are very harsh and unpredictable, full of snow and very low temperatures. It is clear to you that here the heater system plays a key role in ensuring that no catastrophe occurs.

It happens that people forget to do this examination for up to a year, or they want to save some money by skipping it, thinking that nothing bad will happen. As a result, this system can easily break down, and then you have to chirp for hours (or even days) until you solve the problem. Therefore, we advise you to prevent these unpleasant events by diligently conducting semi-annual heating services.

On the other hand, if your house is small or is really well insulated, so the heater system does not have to work hard to heat it, it is enough to service it once a year. Ideally, this should happen in late spring or early fall, to ensure that your home is warm and comfortable throughout the winter. It’s a good idea to set up a reminder so you don’t forget to do the necessary checks.

If you live in parts of the world where there is no winter and the weather is always warm and sunny, then these services should be conducted much less often. But that definitely doesn’t mean you should avoid them! Servicing every two or three years will do the work.

In case you are not sure what is the ideal frequency for servicing a heater system in your home, you can always consult with experts, such as HeadwatersHeatingandCooling.com. They will give you an expert assessment and help you maintain the heating in your home in the best possible way.

Why is it important to maintain a heater system in your home on an annual basis?

You prevent major breakdowns and expensive repairs

We all know how important regular health checkups are. If you do them on time, you can spot a potential problem very early, before it becomes big and serious. And then you can solve it very easily and move on with life. The same goes for the heater system in your home. If you service it regularly, you will notice the problems very early and solve them before they grow and bring with them huge financial expenses. Thinking about these things in time saves your health, nerves, time, and money.

It can protect you from harmful gases

Heater systems usually produce very small amounts of carbon monoxide – a colorless, odorless gas that can seriously harm your health if you inhale it to a greater extent, and even lead to poisoning and death. Usually, these small amounts of gas are removed by ventilation, so there is no danger to your health.

However, if you neglect the maintenance of this part of your household, it can lead to dangerous consequences. Such systems will generate much larger amounts of hazardous gases. Worst of all, these gases don’t smell, so you can’t even detect that you are inhaling them. Servicing the heater once a year will protect you from such dangerous situations and allow you to enjoy your warm home without any worries.

It will provide cleaner air in your home

Gases such as carbon monoxide are not the only pollutants that can come from your heater system. There are also other various harmful factors that can pollute the air in your house and negatively affect your health. Some of them are bacteria, fungi such as mold and mildew, pollen, and other allergens. To prevent inhalation of these pollutants, allergies, and other health problems, it is important to service the heater system at least once a year and ensure the cleanliness of the air in your home.

No stress

Last but not least, annual maintenance of the heater system will prevent the stress and frustration that can occur when your system is constantly breaking down, so you are cold and have to solve such problems. Diligent servicing will ensure that you enjoy your warm, comfortable home without worrying about things like this.

Conclusion: The heater system is an important part of every home because it allows you to be warm and comfortable, regardless of the weather outside. If you live in cold areas with a lot of snow, this part of your household is of great importance to you. To prevent unpleasant situations such as heating failure and freezing under the blanket for days, we suggest that you service this system regularly.

The frequency of servicing will depend on your home’s insulation, dimensions, and weather conditions, but we advise you to perform maintenance work at least once a year. This will allow you to enjoy a clean, warm home without any worries.