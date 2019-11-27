How Non-Profit Organizations can Leverage Technology to Grow Faster

Non-profits need all the help they can get. An organization like this is not offering items people need but are asking regular folks to donate to a specific cause.

Well, one thing that nonprofits can do is leverage technology to reach more people, which is what the following guide is meant to help you with.

The Gaming World

The gaming world has become an exciting and profitable industry. There are people making billions of dollars in this industry, and there are millions of people who play and do live stream gaming on platforms like Twitch.

Non-profit organizations can have a passionate supporter dedicate some of their live streaming to promote the organization. A non-profit could also help create limited player “skin” or weapons to be used in one of these popular games to raise awareness and gather support. You’ll be able to reach an untapped market, and the chances of growth are there.

Establishing Memberships

Yes, reaching a new market is a good way to grow your donor base, but loyalty cannot be ignored. Reaching new people and not retaining some of these individuals in your roster is not a sustainable way to keep your non-profit afloat. The question is how can a non-profits get more people to stay the course and continue to support them long after that first donation?

Well, you can work on creating a membership program. There are a number of programs out there that can help you automate tasks so that you can easily contact members, compose group specific emails, and much more. If this is something you’d like to do, then check here for more details regarding automated membership programs.

Simplifying Donation

The next thing you want to do to make sure your non-profit grows naturally and without hitting a hitch is to focus on how your donors donate.

One of the greatest sins is making it hard for a donor to donate, and some non-profits are inadvertently doing this by failing to upgrade their donation pathways.

Some are accepting mail-in donations, which is okay, but it definitely shouldn’t be your only option. You want to invest in a donation platform that can accommodate today’s technology, and this is where Donorbox comes in. This platform makes it easy to take donations digitally, which is what you want.

Remember that younger generations are said to be some of the most altruistic generations, so making it easy for them to donate is in your best interest.

Social Media Push

There is no way that a guide about levering technology is going to fail to mention social media platforms. A large population of people now own a social media account, like Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, Tik Tok, or Facebook. A non-profit that wants to reach potential donors or raise awareness will need to turn towards these platforms.

Now, it is important to note that there are a number of businesses and other non-profits thinking the same thing you are, so you are going to have some competition. This is the reason you need to make sure you hire a social media content creator and manager to help you create good social media campaigns for your non-profit.

Partnering With Tech Giants

Google, YouTube, Microsoft, and many other tech giants can play a big role in visibility and earning more support. All of these organizations have a way to help organizations, and it is your job to find out how each of these giants can help you.

For example, Google has a subsidiary called Google for Nonprofits that gives organizations like yours access to things like Google Ad Grants. This is a tool that gives non-profits about $10,000 worth of in-kind ads. These are texted-based ads that Google is going to display when a user enters keywords related to your organization in their search engine.

These ads are well-targeted and could definitely result in the growth of your organization. YouTube provides all sorts of extras to non-profits, like access to Google’s production resources to create the best video possible.

You also get access to call-to-action overlays that are already made for you, so you won’t have to go through the trouble. Non-profits may be able to get free products from Microsoft, and these are just some of the perks you’ve got out there.

Hopefully, these tips help you leverage technology to its fullest potential. This should promote growth and supporters for years to come.