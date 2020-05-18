How Much Money Do Pro Gamers Make in 2020

In this last decade, we have seen a lot of rising interest in professional gaming. In the past, being a pro gamer was seen as a joke by many people. No one would accept that playing games and doing nothing else could bring you a profit in your life. But, a lot of things changed since then. The 2010s were the time when eSports finally made a huge leap and became a thing that many kids, teens, and adults aim for. Today, becoming a pro gamer is a dream come true.

What is better than playing your favorite game over and over again and to be paid for that? We are living in a truly amazing time.

However, working as a professional player of video games is not as easy as you would think. It still requires people to invest a lot of time and effort to build themselves to a competitive level. There are millions of other players ready to win no matter what. To fight against these professionals, a person will need to go through thousands of hours of training.

But is it really worth investing so much time? If you are thinking about becoming a pro gamer, you probably want to know how much money you could be making. Well, yes, becoming a successful professional in this area is actually very well paid. Here is some more information about this subject.

When did it all start?

Many people are wondering why eSports became so recognized around the world. One year it was seen as a joke and the next it was seen as something with huge potential.

Well, it all started with the first International of DOTA 2. The popularity of DOTA when it was just a mod for Warcraft III was already huge, but when Valve decided to develop and release DOTA 2, everything changed. Right away, millions of people around the world started creating accounts on the Steam platform to play this amazing new MOBA game.

Just a couple of months before its beta release, the first big tournament was held. It was labeled The International and it would soon become the biggest video game tournament ever. The game was provided to 16 different teams that would enter the competition so that they could get ready for this major event.

With a prize pool of $1,600,000, it was truly an amazing opportunity for many professional players around the world, especially those that were still playing the original DOTA. The winner went home with $1,000,000. Once that event ended, it sparked an interest in every other competitive video game in the world.

The International tournament is still on-going and is still hosted every year. The last time we saw the best teams in the world fight each other, the prize pool was over $30,000,000. That is an insane sum of money because the winner gets to leave with $15,000,000 while the runner-up gets to go home with “just” $4,400,000.

How much do the players get from the prize pool?

Believe it or not, but the cash from the prize pool goes directly to the players. Of course, some of it does go to the coach, manager, etc. but most of it is still for the team that was battling against the competition. So, if you ever find yourself on The International against the best teams in the world, know that you will be able to obtain millions of dollars as a reward.

Sponsors

The prize pool is not the only money that is in circulation in this industry. Even the teams that lose on these championships need to be paid somehow, right? Their time investment to prepare for this kind of tournament is huge which means they do deserve some kind of reward for that too. Well, don’t worry because players do get paid even after losing.

If you have ever watched a live match or stream of some championship, you probably have noticed that most of the players have tons of logos from different brands on their jerseys. Companies such as Corsair, AMD, and Intel love to sponsor teams because they get to advertise their brand to thousands of people from all around the world that are watching the stream. Even companies that are completely unrelated to the gaming world sponsor teams. For example, the logos Red Bull, Honda, Coca-Cola, and many other huge corporations have been seen on jerseys in the past.

Some of these sponsorships are worth a couple of thousand dollars while others are worth millions of dollars. You could say that even the losers see a great deal of money. If you are interested in getting into this world of professional gaming, sponsors, streaming, you could try playing Division 2. And if you need a bit of introduction and help in the game, you should consider getting a Division 2 boost. You can do that by clicking here.

Salaries

Even if teams do not manage to grab any kind of sponsorships or win any kind of prize pool, they still get their regular salaries like most people in this world. The salary they get is completely unrelated to the rewards they get after winning a tournament.

The average monthly salary is somewhere between $1,500 and $5,500. Although, there has been information that some players have been getting more than $20,000 a month.

However, it is very important to mention that the level of skill of the player will determine just how much money they will be making throughout their career. The people with the highest potential and those that have proven themselves in tournaments are awarded higher salaries. So, if you want to be one of those highest-paid players in the world, you will truly have to show just how skilled you are.

Streaming

Unfortunately, sometimes these eSports careers can be short-lived. Whatever the reason is for the prematurely ended career, some people still have a chance to make some money from playing video games.

For example, after Shroud quit from his team Cloud 9 and from playing competitive Counter-Strike Global Offensive, he decided to become a full-time streamer on the Twitch platform. In just a couple of months, he became one of the most popular and most subscribed streamers in the world. His previous popularity from tournaments and his skill in CS: GO have helped him become the person he is today. Some say that Shroud is making several million dollars a year.

These are the ways that pro gamers make money in this industry. It is obvious that it is a well-paid job, but only if you are good at it.