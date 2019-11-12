How Martial Arts can help Women Improve their Health

One of the most common concerns women have is losing weight with appropriate and healthy measures. Some of them would not care to risk their lives and start unhealthy and extreme diets, and eating disorders are more common among females than males. They have another thing against them, and it is their own hormones and the ovarian cycle, because, every once in a while, their physiologic response to their hormonal changes includes fluid retention and feeling inflamed and not willing to do any exercise at all. Therefore, many women struggle to lose weight and reach a point where they do not really know what to do.

But the majority of these women have never tried Muay Thai. This is a discipline that was born in Thailand and it is now reaching the entire world in a fitness trend that is unlikely to finish. That’s because fitness enthusiasts and health professionals around the world are realizing the potential of Muay Thai, not only to promote weight loss but also reduce the incidence of various types of chronic disease, including diabetes.

Muay Thai at suwitmuaythai delivers a careful combination of two types of exercises that should be included in any weight-loss routine. They will not only make you lose weight but also tone your body and make you look better without turning muscular, manly or bulky. These exercises are aerobic exercise and anaerobic exercise, two different branches that should be a part of your training.

Aerobic exercise will basically help you burn calories faster and more efficiently, and it is represented in Muay Thai by a series of strikes you will learn at a very fast pace. Anaerobic exercise will speed up your metabolism and help you maintain your weight for longer, and it is represented in this martial art by bodyweight exercises you will perform in intervals.

One of the best things about this martial arts is that this sport is not boring, not at all. Instead of doing endless repetitions and the same thing all over again, you will be engaged in learning something new and meeting new friends in a social background that women simply love. Thus, there’s no time for hesitancy if you want real changes in your body and mind.

Even though it is possible to learn Muay Thai in almost any country, the best place to do it in Thailand. This place is full of culture and will give you the right approach to start learning this discipline. In our training camps all over the country, you will find the best Muay Thai trainers that will guide you throughout your learning process and make you enjoy this discipline and make you lose weight faster than ever.