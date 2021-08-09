Traveling is one of the most beautiful things in our lives and we all can’t wait to have free time to be able to travel to some new destination or go back to somewhere where we had a fantastic time. The Internet has made our trips even easier, both because of various services such as Booking where we book accommodation in just a few minutes, and because of the much information, we can find about the destination where we travel.

One of the most common articles you will find on travel websites is how many days you need to visit a particular location and itinerary. In general, it is very difficult to give a precise answer to such a question because people’s preferences differ. For some, 2 days will be enough to visit the biggest cities like Paris and New York because that person is interested in seeing only a few of the most famous things, and for some, even a whole week will not be enough to explore some Spanish villages, for example. We will do our best to tell you approximately how many days you should spend in Belfast and to tell you what not to miss.

Belfast

Belfast is the capital of Northern Ireland, which, along with Edinburgh, Cardiff and London, makes it one of the capitals of Great Britain. Belfast has about 350,000 inhabitants, and Belfast is the city with the most inhabitants in Northern Ireland and is very safe. Although there have been many turbulent periods for Belfast throughout history, it is now one of the safest cities in UK, especially downtown. Many say you feel like you are in a very small town, in terms of how safe the city is and how friendly the people are. Irish and English are spoken, and the currency is British Pound Sterling. Since it is located on the River Lagan, it has been a very important port since the 19th century. The choice of accommodation is great. Luxury hotels, budget hotels and a large number of apartments are available to you.

How many days should you spend in Belfast?

As we said, Belfast has about 350 thousand inhabitants which is relatively small for the capital. Still, that doesn’t mean you can visit it in a day. The optimal time for which you can visit all the attractions and also feel the spirit of the city, go to restaurants and pubs is 2 to 3 days. In case you want to leave Belfast and visit its surroundings, then extend your trip for at least another day. And if you have the time, then spend 5 to 7 days touring Belfast, getting to know all its corners as well as the surroundings. In case you didn’t know, Belfast and Northern Ireland were among the main locations for filming the famous Game of Thrones TV show. So if you’re a fan, then count on spending an entire day on it. Learn more about the Game of Thrones tour at belfastsightseeing.com.

Things to see and do in Belfast

We singled out for you must-see attractions while you are in Belfast. Make sure you don’t miss any of these things.

Belfast City Hall

This is a building that has been there for more than 100 years and has a very attractive appearance. It was built by architect Sir Alfred Brumwell Thomas and the exterior and interior look equally great. When looking at a map of the city, Belfast City Hall separates the business and commercial parts of the city. There are also organized tours, which are occasionally suspended due to a pandemic, so check in advance if the tours are available.

Game of Thrones filming locations

In all 8 seasons of one of the most popular TV shows ever you can see scenes filmed near Belfast. That is why all fans have to set aside one day to visit “The Riverlands”, “Carn Castle” and over 20 other locations very important for Game of Thrones. There are organized tours that last about half a day. Such tours are also attractive for those who have not watched Game of Thrones, because nature and castles are breathtaking. For example, who wouldn’t want to see The Dark Hedges, an avenue of beech trees located less than 100 miles north of Belfast?

Belfast Cathedral

Belfast Cathedral was built practically the same as Belfast City Hall. Romanesque in style, it is something that every tourist should see. This cathedral does not immediately look like it does today, and one part was added only in 2007. We advise you to choose a guided tour so that the guide can explain everything about the history and architecture of this building.

Titanic

Although more than 100 years have passed since the Titanic sank, it is a story from human history that never ceases to attract attention. Since the Titanic was built in the shipyard in Belfast, a visitor center has been built where you can learn all about the Titanic, from the beginning of construction until it sank. A lot of the content is interactive and therefore very interesting. Titanic Belfast is located on the site of the former Harland & Wolff shipyard where the Titanic was built.

Metropolitan Arts Center

The Metropolitan Arts Center known as MAC is located in Belfast’s Cathedral Quarter and is a place that every art fan must visit. Various exhibitions and performances take place there throughout the year. It is open 363 days a year and is a cultural hub that attracts artists from all over the world. It was in competition for the “Museum of the Year” award only 3 years after opening.

Conclusion

We hope you have enough time to visit everything we told you and much more while you are in beautiful Belfast. Even if you missed something, don’t feel sorry for it. It will be an “excuse” for you to return to Northern Ireland and complete your journey across that country and its capital Belfast. We are sure that you will like the vibe of the city so much that you will want to come again very soon.