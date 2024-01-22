How Long to Bake Large Potatoes (2024)

Baking potatoes has been done since 8,000 BC when the Inca Indians started heating their native potatoes in Peru. The interesting part is that they used how long it takes to bake a potato (about an hour) as a measurement of time.

For example, one might say that walking to the river takes two potatoes or that you should sleep for eight potatoes.

Today, potatoes are the most popular vegetable in the world. They are not only delicious, cheap, and easy, but baked potatoes are a great source of vitamin C and potassium.

What’s more, potatoes are versatile vegetables and can be served as an appetizer, side dish, or even a main entree. You can literally top them with anything from cheese to chili.

What is the cooking time for a large baked potato?

A fully baked potato should have an internal temperature of about 210 degrees F with an instant-read thermometer. Cook potatoes directly on the oven rack for crispy skin and a tender, fluffy inside. If you are making a lot of them, put them on a sheet pan.

Then, bake at 425 degrees F for 50 to 60 minutes, depending on the actual size. If you cook them at a lower temperature, it will take a little longer.

The perfect baked potatoes

To make the perfect baked potato with crispy skin and fluffy insides, rinse your potatoes, poke them with a fork a few times, and rub them with olive oil.

Then, sprinkle with kosher salt and bake at 425 degrees F. Do not use aluminum foil to bake your potatoes. This will leave your potatoes soggy and moist because it holds all the moisture inside and steams your potato.

Other ways to bake potatoes

There is more than one way to bake a potato. You could grill them on a BBQ pit. You can put them on a trivet in an instant pot with 1.5 cups of water and you will have perfectly steamed potatoes in about 15 minutes.

Or you can use a slow cooker. Just poke, rub with oil, and cook on high for three hours or low for six hours. Slow cookers and instant pots do not give you crispy skin though.

You will have to broil them for a few minutes before serving.

How to serve baked potatoes

Baked sweet potatoes with butter and brown sugar.

Potatoes with sliced jalapenos, lime, and cilantro.

Barbecue potatoes with your favorite BBQ sauce, garlic salt, and black pepper.

Loaded baked potatoes with avocado and sour cream.

Chili potatoes with green onions and salsa.

Baked potato with steamed broccoli and melted cheese.

Chop up leftovers into small pieces for a casserole, soup, or potato salad.

Potential Health Considerations Related to Baked Potatoes

Baked potatoes are undeniably delicious, but it’s essential to be mindful of some potential health considerations when enjoying this beloved dish. While they offer valuable nutrients like vitamin C and potassium, there are a few factors to keep in mind.

Firstly, portion control is key. A large baked potato can be quite calorie-dense, especially when loaded with various toppings. It’s easy to underestimate the calorie intake, so consider sharing a large potato or opting for a smaller one if you’re watching your calorie intake.

Secondly, the choice of toppings plays a significant role in the overall nutritional profile of your baked potato. While classics like butter, sour cream, and cheese are delicious, they can also contribute to high saturated fat and calorie content.

To make your baked potato healthier, consider alternative toppings like Greek yogurt instead of sour cream or avocado for a creamy texture with healthier fats.

Additionally, be cautious with sodium-rich toppings like bacon bits or heavily salted sauces, as excessive sodium intake can lead to high blood pressure and other health issues. Instead, explore herbs, spices, or even lemon juice to add flavor without excess salt.

Lastly, the method of cooking can impact the nutritional value. Avoid wrapping your potato in foil, as it can trap moisture, resulting in a soggy texture. Opt for the crispy skin by cooking your potato directly on the oven rack.

Frequently asked questions

Should I soak potatoes before I bake them?

When frying your potatoes, soaking them is a good idea to remove any excess starch. However, when baking potatoes, you want the high starch for extra crispy skin.

It also makes the best fluffy insides perfect for absorbing toppings like butter, sour cream, and melted cheese. But you should rinse your potatoes and prick them with a fork before rubbing in oil to bake.

What are the best potatoes for baking?

A classic brown russet potato is the best potato for baking. This is because of the high starch content.

The outsides turn crispy when you roast them, and the insides stay soft and tender. Just be sure to prick them before you bake them and do not wrap them in foil. Drizzle olive oil on the outside for extra crispy skin.

Large potatoes vs. smaller potatoes?

A large potato is approximately 1.75 to 2.5 inches around and it weighs about a pound or more. Small spuds are less than 1.5 inches around and up to five ounces.

The choice is up to you. If you like to eat a whole large potato, then that is what you should make. But, if your recipe calls for small potatoes, use small. They both taste the same after you heat them.

Tips and Tricks