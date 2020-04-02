How is Technology Changing the Telecommunication Industry – 2020 Guide

Any society, community, organization, and business must have and follow specific rules to function. The quality of relations in one field and its effectiveness depend on many factors. However, the basis of all is communication between community members.

Today’s society is marked by the rapid growth and development of information technology (IT), which has led to a significant dependence of society, in a broader sense, on the knowledge and competencies of persons in the IT field. Although this dependency is increasing day by day, the human right to education and information is not extended to the IT field. Problems have arisen that affect society as a whole, and they create obstacles and distance people from the primary purpose and motivation for progress.

The development of technology in the twentieth century has led to significant changes in all areas of society. The authors of the analysis of the impact of new technology in marketing were so radical that they argued for the complete replacement of existing forms of business with new, technologically far more perfect ways. Although often their impact has been overestimated, it cannot be denied that modern technology has provided new opportunities for developing existing forms of telecommunication industry.

New technological solutions lead to the improvement of existing ones and, by increasing their efficiency, contribute to improving the overall efficiency of enterprises. Technology has, therefore, brought about significant changes in the field of personal selling as a form of communication marketing. These changes are mostly related to the replacement of some daily routine activities with new jobs.

Technological progress marks a turning point in the development of personal selling. At the same time, its impact is reflected primarily in the fact that new opportunities have been created for useful applications within the concept of integrated marketing communications. Technological development has enabled the use of new tools in marketing communications, which increases their productivity. The influence of modern technology is reflected in the better technical equipment of marketing managers, but also in the more essential requirements that they have to fulfill. Current marketing managers should be specially trained to use the new technical capabilities at their disposal.

The success of modern enterprises depends not only on their ability to develop the right product – service, to formulate fair prices and to make their offer accessible to customers but also on the way they communicate with the target public. It is a great challenge for the management of a modern enterprise to carry out all its business activities in the right way and to add value that various stakeholders are interested in. Successful management is increasingly based on interactive communication and adapting marketing communication systems to new technologies.

Social impact

The advancement of technology and telecommunications have allowed the global development of the industry. Therefore, commerce has benefited from this incredible agility that will enable us to conduct business from anywhere in the world. Even better, that can happen between one or more parties.

Nowadays, we are able to get any information through a mobile device from anywhere in the world immediately. We can make a video call from our mobile phones with a person who is on the other side of the world. Also, we can use chat with voice, images, or video to communicate from anywhere in the world with the people we care about – we can see their faces and know they are okay.

Technology and communications` advancement have allowed this agility in business – being close, shortening distances, etc. It also caused other industries to advance faster. For example, the Internet has enabled this to happen, as the decentralized set of communication networks.

“4G” telecommunications presently allow the transport of large volumes of information in real-time and immediately. That includes video, images, voice, and data. Devices as a means of transportation have also advanced and, as a result, supporting these technologies.

Cloud services that are used today by a large percentage of organizations worldwide are also proof of the advancement in many different fields. Those are communications technology, logical security, virtualization to optimize physical computing resources, and the miniaturization and improvement of storage systems to handle large volumes of information.

In the seventies, we talked about bytes, in the eighties of Kilobytes and Megabytes, in the nineties of Gigabytes. Then in 2000, we started using Terabytes, and we already talk about Petabytes. Just for clarification, a Kilobyte is 1,000 bytes and more up to Petabytes. We are talking about storing information from a Terabyte or 1,000 Gigabytes on a three × four inch hard drive, an incredible advance in miniaturization technology. In the 1980s, a 64-kilobyte hard drive was the size of a desktop computer’s CPU.

These technology’s advances and their effect on the development of the world and its different industries are so exciting. However, the impact it has had on the social and family plan is also impressive. The new generations have been born with this technology from the cradle. Mobile phones, digital games, Nintendo Wii, Play Station, Xbox, and others in their different new and advanced versions, have revolutionized children’s education, customs, and behavior.

Communication between family members has been lost. You can witness different scenarios of a whole family sitting at a table, with zero interaction, each one looking at their smartphone. That is why specific rules and schedules must be established in the family, so as not to lose that vital interaction and communication.

Young people have a more advanced life than eighties ago, due to the advancement of communications and technology. A 14-year-old today is like an 18-year-old. That is because, from a very young age, you have the information at hand immediately. That makes them more adult before time, by knowledge.

Sub-sectors affected

Technology has had a significant impact on the most representative activities of the service sector. Telecommunications and media have undergone a profound development as a consequence of technological progress.

The expansion of the Internet is unstoppable. Since 1995 the growth process of the network has accelerated dramatically. Hand in hand with the Internet is mobile telephony, given that companies related to this kind of service have become real corporate colossi of significant influence. And it is that in a globalized society, information is power. We could affirm that information has a dominant role in a globalized economy, which is why telecommunications companies require extremely advanced technological means.

Conclusion

Today, telecommunications allow us to know what is happening anywhere in the world in real-time, and serve as a source of information and dissemination, reducing the effect of geographic barriers and facilitating our knowledge of the reality of the world in which we live.