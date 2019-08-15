How Essay Writing Can Boost Your Creativity

Translated from French, “essay” means “trial”, “sketch”, “attempt” or “experience”.

Being a fairly small piece of writing, an essay expresses its author’s thoughts on a particular topic. It is by no means an exhaustive interpretation of its main idea and should never be regarded as such.

Don’t worry if your teacher has asked you to write one! This article will help you figure out the goal of essay writing and provide you with some useful tips and tricks.

1. What is an Essay?

An essay deals with a particular topic and attempts to convey its author’s impressions about it.

Let’s take a look at the 4 main characteristics of a good essay:

Having only one subject. If a paper deals with too many topics, it cannot be considered an essay.

Expressing an author’s opinion about a specific subject. It cannot interpret a topic in an exhaustive or definitive manner.

Subjectively expressing an author’s considerations or impressions. The idea behind is not to rely on someone else’s ideas but to come up with one’s own vision of the topic.

Focusing on evaluating an author’s personality. The main purpose of this assignment is to convey its writer’s thoughts about a topic.

Michel de Montaigne, a 16th-century French philosopher, and humanist, is credited with establishing this school task as a genre (“Experiments”, 1580). Today, it is an absolute must for being admitted to a college or university or getting a job. By having applicants submit their essays, admission committee members and employers can choose from the cream of the crop.

The first and foremost goal of this type of academic writing is to enable one to think more creatively. You’ll learn to make information more structures, figure out how to use basic concepts, be able to differentiate between cause-effect relationships, back up your ideas with relevant examples, and draw conclusions.

2. Why Essays Are Important

Being able to formulate ideas accurately is a very important skill. It takes a lot of time and effort and should be acquired prior to writing the paper. Even journalists and writers need to undergo relevant training before they can be considered true professionals. Writing an essay requires choosing the right wording and knowing how to get one’s message across clearly. It also involves mastering synonyms, avoiding repetition, and making sure that the text you come up with isn’t too primitive.

By writing, students can revisit previously learned the material. They won’t be able to describe characters or retell events unless they’ve read a literary work. Therefore, writing helps them significantly expand one’s vocabulary, among other things. It also trains their visual memory and lets them avoid punctuation and spelling errors. Basically, it all comes down to one simple rule: the more you read, the better you write.

Another important benefit of essays is that students can demonstrate their critical thinking skills. This is very important because it will help them come up with a properly written paper.

Writing also involves articulating one’s thoughts into words in a coherent and understandable manner. By doing this, one can form their own position and develop one’s point of view. This assignment also helps to boost one’s creativity and improve thinking skills. Many teachers often write their own reflective papers and poems.

3. Mastering the Art of Essay Writing

Being able to organize one’s thoughts and present them clearly in writing is a very important skill.

Mastering the art of writing is impossible without using arguments (e.g., real-life situations, scientific evidence, social life phenomena, life experiences, etc.). It is always a good idea to backup each thesis with 2 arguments: having only one may be unconvincing, while three or four can be a little bit too many. Hence, you should seek brevity and use the language of vivid imagery. An academic writer should present information in an interesting way and back it up with various arguments. That will help them develop logical thinking, as well as enhance their critical thinking skills. Essays are mostly written by students or those who want to become them. Therefore, they should learn to write it correctly and avoid all unpleasant mistakes.

What makes this task unique is that it is one of the few genres where subjectivity plays a very important role. By expressing your thoughts in a clear and concise manner, you will, therefore, demonstrate your superb writing skills. You don’t have to use very long sentences; try alternating short and long ones so your work isn’t hard to read. There’s no need to write too much, either. Remember, there’s a word limit you’re not allowed to exceed. If your paper contains a lot of unnecessary information, no one will want to read it and you’ll risk getting a low grade.

Also, be sure to review your writing so that it has no errors and unnecessary information. We are often confident that every little thing we write sounds great and that there are no grammar mistakes in it. However, after reading it even once, we can’t help wondering how we could make such an obvious mistake. To avoid landing in trouble with your college or university instructor, you should carefully acquaint yourself with their requirements. Your chances of becoming a professional writer will increase dramatically if you work hard on improving your skills. People always want to show their best side, and a well-written composition is one way of doing it.

Mastering the art of essay writing takes time and effort. However, if you follow our simple tips, you’ll be able to do it quickly and easily. Nothing is impossible, so keep trying and you’ll eventually succeed.