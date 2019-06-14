How does stress affect men’s health

We live in a world in which stress is really common, and unfortunately, stress is also one of the main reasons for health problems among men. Ask any doctor or medical expert, and they’ll tell you that no matter how much physical exercise you have in your life, or how healthy food you’re consuming if you can’t manage your thoughts to be positive and healthy, all the rest is for nothing.

Stress is something that cannot be avoided, we get it, some days or events are extremely stressful and there is nothing we can do about it. However, we can do a lot of things in order to reduce that stress to the bare minimum.

Not many people know all the changes that are happening inside our body during stressful moments, and most of them think that it’s just something temporarily going on in our minds, but everything will be fine after it passes. That’s really wrong, and here’s why.

Stress can actually cause chemical imbalances in our bodies, and in most cases it can end up messing up our hormones. Especially in males, stress can cause elevated cortisol and suppression of their most important hormone, which is the testosterone, and this will end up making the person fat in the stomach area and overall unhealthy, which will even further worsen the stressing and anxiety. Yes, just stressing about stuff can make you obese and unhealthy, it is true.

There have been cases in which doctors couldn’t believe what actually happens to the body of a person that suffers from really big amounts of stress, and one of those examples is when a person’s hair goes entirely white in just a few days after something tragic happened in their life.

There are many things that we can do in order to reduce the daily stress level to the bare minimum, and almost all of them are natural, so forget about the pills and anti-depressants, and consider something much healthier and efficient.

Physical exercise is also one of the best ways to reduce stress, simply because you are incapable of feeling bad after a workout session due to the elevated happiness hormones that your brain produces after training. Also, physical exercise gets you in shape, increases your confidence and makes you like the way you look, which is another reason to be happier.

The best advice though is to try and re-arrange your life so that you stay out of reach of all stressful things. If you tend to look at social media too often and it stresses you out because you’re comparing your life to the life of some celebrity, stop doing it.

If you tend to watch a lot of TV and get stressed out because of the daily news, stop making it part of your daily routine. Find out what stresses you and try to eliminate it from your life. Every wise person in this world will tell you that nothing is worth stressing out about, simply because you’re losing way too much of your health while doing it, and we all know that your health is something that’s absolutely priceless.