How Destinations are Preparing For Covid-19 Rebound

Covid-19 is still ravaging the world, with many destinations being destroyed by the lack of tourism. As of the current time of writing, Covid-19 is still a thing, although many countries are preparing for a rebound that will kick-start their economies and tourism.

Popular tourist destinations have suffered millions of dollars due to the lack of tourism. This is their bread and butter and this deadly disease is taking away the only thing they look forward to; welcoming visitors from all over the world.

That isn’t a possibility as of today, with many countries still having their borders closed as a subsequent reaction to the pandemic. Factories have shut down, businesses are put on hold, and hotels are empty. But is Covid-19 still a thing we should fear?

While there are genuine concerns for resuming life back to normal, it still has to be done as we cannot live in lockdown for months on end. Nowadays, it seems that the only trip you can take is to your local supermarket but we should be preparing for a Covid-19 rebound.

In this article, we are going to discuss how destinations are preparing for a Covid-19 rebound. We will discuss some very important things, so it’s best we start now.

Set the Rules

Since there’s no rulebook from which travel destinations can play by, it’s important for travel-related businesses to set guidelines and rules for when the country opens its borders.

Forward is the only way we can go if we are to avoid this crisis, and this industry cannot suffer as a consequence of thinking in the past.

Setting the rules is nothing but pre-programming your efforts to make sure that incoming tourists are familiar with their responsibilities and obligations during these hard times. You can do this through your social media channels and through any other channel that you use to communicate with your customers.

You need to become a brand they can trust and turn to for information in these hard times. Setting the rules will help elevate you to a higher status within the wider community, and you’ll be seen as a brand of leadership.

Less Competitiveness

The only way travel destinations can ride out the storm is by being less competitive and more coordinative with their rivals in the industry.

Same as the food industry, you don’t harm your competitor by spewing lies by suggesting their food might be unsafe. If travel-related businesses and establishments can somehow join forces with their competitors, then they’re surely come out on top.

Embracing a collective mindset is the only way to move forward, and adopting this type of mindset is the only way to achieve it.

Using Trusted Voices

There is a very real chance that the Covid-19 crisis won’t get resolved by the end of June and start of July. May alone has brought cataclysmic financial losses to the travel industry alone, and who knows what the projections will be if they fail to register any visitors in the summer months.

But, as we said, life has to resume at some point and there is no need for living in fear until we find a vaccine.

People will want to leave their homes and countries and go on a well-deserved holiday at some point; some are even doing it now within their borders.

When the time comes for these people to travel, you need to be there to persuade them to come to visit your hotel. Many destinations throughout the world are preparing for the new normal using nothing but trusted voices to send out the message.

These are people that people can trust and are selectively picked based on wider-audience thinking.

You can see a brilliant case study from barbados.org where they’ve researched and thought on how to plan for the future “new normal” of travel.

Show Don’t Tell

No one will trust you if you simply say that things are getting back to normal.

People live in times of fear, both fears for their lives and financial fears. So simply saying something won’t be of use at all. Travel destinations need to show travelers that they can be safe, rather than simply tell that.

They need to show the types of safety measures they have and not write it in a social media post. Visual representation of accurate events has the potential of kick-starting the season for these destinations, and it needs to be done brilliantly.

Monitoring the Current Climate

Travel destinations and the travel industry are currently in no position to dictate whether people should be going on vacations or not.

But the travel journalistic brand of the US media predicts that there is still hunger for content related to summer vacation plans. This means that despite the lockdowns and crisis, people are still planning on going on a vacation this year.

The industry can better prepare if they simply monitor the current climate of events. The news is very important in all this and it is the first source from whom we get our daily dose of information.

If anyone knows anything about this crisis, it will likely appear on the news. Following travel journalism has also been identified as a sound strategy. As these people are directly impacted by this crisis, they will make it their objective to find ways to safely travel during the pandemic.

Following their advice might not be such a bad thing, and subscribing to a few of them might prove a sound investment for the travel industry.

As these people are still considered as “experts” within the industry, they directly speak to their readers and advise them on what they should or shouldn’t do while visiting a destination.

It seems that there isn’t a definitive answer as to how destinations prepare for the Covid-19 rebound. As of the current time of writing, things are pretty bad and there aren’t any initial predictions for the future.

But, as we also mentioned, we will have to resume life back to normal and start preparing for the new normal sooner rather than later.