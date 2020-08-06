How Could a Conviction Affect Your Traveling in 2020

Perhaps, the most frequently asked question that all attorneys get is whether or not an individual can travel if they possess a criminal background. The answer to this question is always the same – it’ll rely on the sentence you have. Some foreign nations have implemented strict regulations and rules when it comes to a travel applicant possessing a criminal record, while others are more tolerant.

Before you prepare your trip to any country, you’ll first have to guarantee that your passport is valid. Additionally, people cannot travel nor get a passport if there is a warrant for their arrest, if they’re on parole, if they were requested to refrain from obtaining for a passport, or if there any specific bail conditions that they have to respect.

However, as mentioned, every country has different rules, which is why you may consider learning about those regulations first, especially since it will allow you to figure out where you can go to. Let’s take a closer look at how a conviction can harm your travels to different countries:

Canada

During 2016, the Canadian Government decided to implement a law that would require all individuals accessing the country by air to get an eTA before they actually arrive. And, you’ll only be able to do so on the official website for the electronic travel authorization. If you have a record – such as one for drunk-driving – you might be refused entrance to the country.

Why might you be refused access if you have a drunk-driving conviction that won’t hurt anyone and that you won’t repeat while abroad? Well, it falls under the program. Hence, before you even plan on getting a visa, you might want to reach the Canadian Embassy just to ensure that you can actually enter.

The USA

When you are submitting your visa request for the US, you’ll have to give details of your punishment, as well as punishment. After that, you’ll be called to an interview where you can actually explain that you won’t engage in any illegal activity while in America.

The chances of you going to America will depend on how severe the crime you committed was, the extent of the judgment and fines, as well as any other wrongful activity that might have happened between your first sentence and your application for entering the USA.

The UK

If you don’t need a visa for going to the United Kingdom, you probably won’t have any issues when it comes to any of your past convictions. On the other hand, you’ll need to submit the details in your application, in the same way as you would for entering the USA.

Luckily for all people with minor and non-serious convictions, you can opt for using a wide range of services such as the ones featured on RecordPurge that will allow you to clear your criminal record by utilizing various strategies and laws. Hence, if you do not want to have any inconveniences, choose such services.

New Zealand

Now, people traveling to New Zealand from countries that are near – like Australia – won’t need to obtain a visa to enter the nation. However, if you have an illegal record or if you don’t live in a nation near New Zealand, you may need to apply for a visa after all.

Again, this will depend on your country of residence, which means that you might want to first contact the consulate or embassy of New Zealand before you start planning on your trip, as well as applying for a visa. By talking to them, you’ll know exactly whether or not you’ll be able to go there.

Indonesia

In recent years, Indonesia has become an increasingly popular tourist destination. This is one of the reasons why the government there opted for implementing a 30-day free-visa for people living close to the country. If you are planning on staying longer or if you are planning on working there, you must obtain a visa.

Now, if you have a conviction, the immigration staff might not allow you to access the country. After all, they are quite careful about the individuals they allow to enter Indonesia, hence, even if you committed a crime 10 years ago, you might be denied entrance, hence, ensure that you do some digging first.

China

If you want to visit China during your summer vacation, you should know that there is an online form that will require you to submit any criminal records that you might have, however, there is actually no official regulations on the seriousness of the past crimes and convictions.

What does this mean for you? Well, the visa services for China implies that a period of half a year in prison for drunk-driving will not hinder you from visiting the country. Why? Well, they consider it to be a minor crime and that it is not as serious as other convictions and crimes that someone might have committed.

Bonus Tip – Research Everything

Generally speaking, every country has different laws when it comes to someone being charged with a crime. This is one of the reasons why you must research everything about the country you are planning on visiting. Hence, you should call the embassy, talk to other people that might have conviction but still can travel, as well as read as much information that you can.

All of this will not only ensure that you know which places you can visit around the world, but, it will also ensure that the entire planning process is less time-consuming, less expensive, as well as less stressful for you. So, once you have a few potential travel destinations in mind, do some digging!

Conclusion

As you can see, there is a wide range of laws and regulations that might hinder you from accessing a particular country. Some nations might require you to state the details of your conviction when appealing for a visa, while others don’t, which is why you had to learn what countries will demand what from you.

So, now that you are aware of the things you might be required to do in order to travel to some destinations, you might not want to lose any more time. Instead, you should opt for a country that you can visit with a conviction, gather all the necessary papers that you might need, and then get ready for your summer vacation!