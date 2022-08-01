How Should You Choose Kids Soccer Shoes? Proper Fit & Foot Health Guide

So, your little rascal is running around kicking balls into the net hoping to one day become the new Ronaldo? Well, great for them – it’s important to dream big. But before they can run around like the likes of Ronaldo, they need the right footwear.

In this guide, we’ll show you how to pick the perfect pair of soccer shoes for your child so their feet stay healthy and comfortable on (and off) the field.

How to ensure a proper fit?

The thing about kids soccer shoes is – the fit is key.

Their shoes should be snug – like pretty much as snug as they could get before becoming uncomfortable. But, that doesn’t mean that you should buy shoes that are too small in the hopes that they’ll stretch out over time. That seldom works and usually just ends up with a pair of shoes that are uncomfortable and cause blisters.

If the shoes seem a bit tight, don’t worry – most likely they will stretch out a little bit over time. Just make sure that they’re not so tight that they’re causing discomfort.

As for the length, there should be about a thumb’s width of space from the longest toe to the end of the shoe. This extra space is important because it allows room for your child’s foot to expand when they’re running and kicking around.

What size should you get them?

When it comes to actual sizing, we recommend doing the following – measuring your kid’s foot and comparing it against a size guide.

You can find a size guide for most reputable brands, like Dream Pairs, online, right at their website.

If you’re unsure about what size to get – it’s always best to err on the side of caution and go up half a size. Again, you don’t want shoes that are too tight and cause discomfort.

What about width?

Width is just as important as length, especially for kids’ feet.

If the shoes are too narrow, it can cause all sorts of problems – from blisters and corns to bunions and other deformities. Conversely, if the shoes are too wide, it can cause instability and increase the risk of injury.

So, what’s the right width? Generally speaking, you want a shoe that’s as wide as your child’s foot – no more and no less.

If you’re having trouble finding shoes in the right width, don’t hesitate to reach out to the company directly. They might be able to help you out with some additional info, which can come in quite a bit handy when shopping online at stores like https://dreampairshoes.com/collections/kids-soccer-shoes.

Does comfort trump performance?

Yes, and no. You see, a quality pair of cleats will ensure both of those things, so it’s really not up for debate.

A lot of people tend to think that if a shoe is comfortable, it can’t possibly be good for performance (or vice versa). But, that’s simply not the case – there are plenty of examples of shoes that offer both comfort and top-notch performance.

Of course, there are also shoes that don’t offer either of those things, but those aren’t even worth mentioning.

For now, just know that you don’t have to choose between comfort and performance – if you pick a quality pair of cleats, you can have both.

What are some of the additional things to consider when shopping for kids’ cleats?

Beyond just fit and size, there are a few other things you’ll want to take into consideration when shopping for kids’ soccer boots.

Turf type

First and foremost, the type of field your child will be playing on. If they’re going to be playing mostly on natural grass, you’ll want to look for traditional shoes with longer spikes.

These will provide better traction and prevent slipping.

On the other hand, if they’re going to be playing mainly on artificial turf, you can get away with shoes that have shorter or even no spikes at all.

Just keep in mind that if they’re playing on turf – they probably won’t be able to play in traditional cleats as those tend to wreak havoc on artificial turf.

Shoe type

The type of shoe is also something worth considering. For instance, some come with an ankle sock attached while others don’t. If your kid is prone to ankle injuries (or they just want to look stunning on the pitch), it might be a good idea to go with shoes that offer some additional ankle support.

Also, some are designed for speed, some for better control etc. And, while there’s a good chance your kid isn’t as skilled so those things make a difference, it’s a nice little boost to have. So, consider the position they play and try to choose accordingly.

Material

Depending on how you stand on the whole vegan issue – you might want to consider the type of material the shoes are made from.

If you’re looking for something that’s environmentally friendly – there are some brands that use animal-friendly faux leather to make the cleats.

On the other hand, if you’re not too concerned about that – there are plenty of options made from traditional leather. Just know that those tend to be a bit more expensive. But, they’re generally of higher quality, so there’s that.

Price

Last but not least, don’t forget about the price. We know that it can be tempting to just buy the cheapest pair you can find but trust us – that’s usually not a good idea.

Instead, focus on finding a pair that’s well-made and fits well. Yes, they might cost a bit more but in the long run, they’ll be worth it. Not to mention that your kid will probably outgrow them before they have a chance to wear out, so you might even be able to resell them online and earn back a few bucks.

In conclusion

Picking the perfect pair of soccer shoes for your child doesn’t have to be rocket science.

Just keep in mind the fit, size, width, type of shoe, and material. Also, don’t forget to factor in the price.

Other than that, just let your child pick the design they like and you should be all set.