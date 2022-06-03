How to Choose the Ideal Prom Dress

Most likely, you will only attend one prom as a high school graduate throughout your life – better not waste it.

Prom evening is a unique event serving as a symbolic transition to adulthood that is worth celebrating in the perfect prom dresses. In 2022, are you wondering what the ideal prom dresses are? Relax then and read through this article to dispel your doubts about which prom gown is perfect, and you can subsequently visit online clothing stores without anxiety. Now, it will be explained how to choose a prom dress here in order to look original and, at the same time, feel comfortable throughout the evening. You have a unique opportunity to stand out among your school friends, create beautiful memories and have fun – so don’t miss your chance.

What color to choose for the prom?

Before we start scouring the prom dress stores, it is worth answering a few basic questions regarding the color and style of your outfit. Many girls wonder if it is necessary to wear a black color to the prom, especially since the prom once had a specific theme, and it was, in fact, a classic black color. Fortunately, times have since changed, and this is in our favor because now you can see gowns, jewelry, and handbags of all shades at prom balls.

All the variety of colors

Still, the dilemma remains – which color of the prom dress is better to choose? It would help if you started with what color you feel best in. Is it red, navy blue, or maybe white? A burgundy prom outfit is sure to make you stand out from the crowd. However, if you are a minimalist and appreciate the classics, choose a black or navy blue color in which you will look just as great. Furthermore, as a high school graduate, you may know that red brings happiness, so nothing prevents you from choosing a red one for prom.

No matter which you choose, it will attract admiring glances. Is it appropriate to wear a white dress to prom? Why not! If you selected a simple model and colored accessories, the gown would not be associated with wedding styling. If you follow the latest trends, you know that classic blue is rising. So get inspired, choose your outfit in the evening sky color, and match it with silver accessories – the “wows” you will be getting are practically guaranteed.

Long or short?

Which is the perfect prom dress? – The one is expressing your personality. Remember a few essential rules – avoid deep necklines, overly expressive jewelry, and mini lengths.

How long should it be? The best bets are either maxi or midi length, just above the knees, so you will not feel uncomfortable. Some girls choose two dresses for prom – a long one for the official part and a short one for the celebration itself. That is an intelligent decision but adds some nuisances, so not all girls follow it. Sometimes, it is better to choose the most versatile version that expresses your personality and mood.

Modern trends and visions

The girls have many options for open back or shoulder styles, but elegant gowns with long sleeves will also look irresistible, especially models with lace or shiny tulle. When choosing the prom outfit of your dreams, you can also draw inspiration from current trends. When looking for the best desission, you should pay attention to the long-fitted dresses – in a long one, you will feel like a cute princess. Long, flared skirts with a lace top also look great and are similar to the stars’ dresses walking down the red carpet.

What prom outfit to choose for a short girl?

If you are a short girl, then a dilemma may arise before prom, whether a long ball gown is suitable for your prom. In this case, it all counts on the height of the shoes you choose.

However, if very high heels are not for you, then you may find some interesting alternatives. So which prom dress is better for a short girl?

An excellent choice would be a gown with an open back and a closed front – such models are perfect for prom. Try not to make the neckline too deep, though. It is also better to bet on the classic midi-length, which you can combine with shoes with stable and, most importantly, fashionable heels. A midi cocktail dress with a clear decoration at the waist will also help you optically lengthen your figure. What about the gown with spaghetti straps, sequined top, a mid-calf length, and pleated hem? It is a breathtaking variant for prom, as well.

Adding exciting details and accessories

The presence of attractive, neat details may be more important than the overall complexity of the style. That is all about details, which give your look its originality and allow you to stand out among your other no less beautiful peers. Unique embroidery, lace or sequins, stunning trimming of the hem or bodice, unusual prints, delicate pleating, romantic frills – all this gives a unique zest to the outfit. Even the most straightforward and most modest dress at first glance can sparkle with new colors if, for example, it is decorated with a deep cutout on the back.

Please don’t overdo it, though

The prom is a unique, one-time event, and naturally, you want to appear in all your glory.

Yet, do not get carried away with excessively deep necklines and stunning cuts – modest models better emphasize the beauty of the youth. If you want to wear a gorgeous gown with a chic neckline, it is better to bare your back. Also, do not experiment with extremely short outfit. Are you about to show off your legs? So, it’s better to try the one with an asymmetrical skirt.