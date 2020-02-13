How CBD Helps Mothers?

Cannabidiol is one of the compounds found in the cannabis plant, cannabis Sativa. It is a non-psychoactive compound, meaning unlike consuming cannabis, it does not give you make you “high.” Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the primary psychoactive compound found in the cannabis plant, causes the euphoric high. CBD has been shown to counteract the effect of THC and also has been found to have a majority of health benefits.

There are a wide variety of products on the market. Many online stores, like CBDfx, offer a wide and exciting range of products. CBD may be derived from high-potent cannabis like the cookie monster strain or directly from hemp. Hemp-derived CBD contains little to no THC. There are many hemp-derived products on the market for expectant mothers or new mothers, as well. CBD is slowly making its way into the mother’s household owing to its innumerable benefits. Read on to find out how can find use in every household:

1. Self-Care

Mothers often complain of pain, body aches, lack of sleep, and workload. CBD can be effectively used to cope with these motherly woes. Apart from being an effective pain killer, it is an efficient mood booster. It soothes and relaxes the muscles and body and helps in inducing sleep and warding off anxiety. Mothers can use these products to counter everyday stress and decompress after a long day. To learn more about the cultivation process, one can visit industrial hemp farms.

2. Enhance Your Beauty Regime

Apart from its therapeutic benefits, CBD infused anti-aging creams, lotions, shampoos, and body washes are also springing up. The oil acts as an antibacterial and its antioxidant properties help in keeping the skin supple and radiant. These products help maintain skin balance to keep your skin clean, protected, and hydrated at the same time. Creams and balms provide a safe, natural cure for new mothers looking to treat stretch marks, allergies, and rashes.

3. Helps With PMS And Menopause Symptoms

Women who are PMSing can agree that it is no fun. CBD can alleviate PMS symptoms like cramps, mood swings, bloating, and cravings. Further, women with menopause often deal with uneasiness, hot flashes, and brain fog. Cannabidiol can help mothers deal with such symptoms by promoting alertness and mental clarity. Look for derived from high-quality hemp to derive its maximum benefits without any side effects.

4. Help With Hormonal Imbalances

If your body produces too little or too much of a hormone, it causes an imbalance in your body. Common symptoms of a hormonal imbalance include menstrual irregularity, fluctuations in weight, mood swings, and hair loss. Based on a study, it can have a significant effect “on the function of the reproductive system, lactation, metabolism, and on the endocrine stress axis.” Hence, CBD can provide relief to women suffering from hormonal imbalances.

5. Natural Cure For Your Babies

Not only does CBD solve motherly issues, but it can also be safely used for babies too. From eczema, diaper rashes to cradle cap, CBD can treat it all. Rub some oil or salve on the affected area to help it heal naturally. CBD is also found to be highly efficient in the treatment of epilepsy, seizures, anxiety, and symptoms of autism, ADHD, and cancer in children. A study in the New England Journal of Medicine revealed that cannabidiol reduced convulsive seizures in children and young adults suffering from a childhood epilepsy disorder called Dravet syndrome.

6. Helps To Combat Inflammation

CBD acts as a COX-2 (Cyclooxygenase) inhibitor. COX-2 is the enzyme responsible for producing inflammatory prostanoids in the body. This is very effective in relieving menstrual cramps in women. It is also known to protect our joints against arthritic damage by reducing the production of inflammatory tumor necrosis factor (TNFα) in our body.

TNFα plays a vital role in systemic inflammation. Further, CBD acts as a PPARγ (Peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor gamma) agonist by stimulating it. This reduces the production of inflammatory molecules and increases the production of antioxidants in the body.

7. Improves Gut Health

Cannabidiol is known to help with digestion issues and associated symptoms such as bloating, cramps, and nausea. It also heals the digestive tract, cures ulcers, and decreases acid reflux. According to a study, it can modulate digestion and bowel movements, thereby acting as a natural remedy for diseases like inflammatory bowel disease(IBM). IBM affects almost 20% of women worldwide.

8. Aids Weight Loss

If you’re a new mother looking to shed some of that pregnancy weight, there’s some good news for you. While weight gain during pregnancy is unavoidable, CBD can help you maintain a healthy weight after you give birth. It reduces between-meals cravings by creating a feeling of satiety or fullness. It also helps in maintaining a healthy metabolism by regulating the function of the endocannabinoid system.

9. Reduces Back Pain

Back pain is a common complaint of expecting and new mothers as well as mothers of all ages. It provides an effective solution to all types of pain, especially back pain and has shown promising results for inflammation and neuro therapy, which makes it an effective treatment option for back pain. Cannabidiol can reduce the sensitivity of pain receptors in our nerve cells as well as the frequency of pain signals sent to our brain via the spinal cord. CBD also maintains glutamate levels in your body, which is associated with sensations of pain.

10. Help Fight Auto-Immune Diseases

CBD helps in boosting overall health by regulating the immune system. Auto-immune diseases are common among women. It has also been examined as a treatment for auto-immune like lupus, celiac disease, type 1 diabetes, arthritis, and multiple sclerosis that cause intense bouts of pain and inflammation. Research shows that acts as an analgesic to suppress chronic inflammatory and neuropathic pain by acting on the glycine receptors. Further, it can even reduce the risk of diabetes in women.

These products have been hitting the shelves fast and are rapidly popping up in many online and multi-level marketing businesses, as well. You can opt for products in the form of tinctures, topicals, oils, transdermal patches, gummies, and roller-balls. They’ve also found a place in teas, snacks, and diffuser recipes.

Though CBD is safe for mothers to use, pregnant and breastfeeding mothers, need to take caution. The FDA has not approved as of now, so you need to take out time to sort through brands until you find one that sells 100% organic products. If the CBD is not natural, it may contain harmful contaminants, pesticides, or solvents.