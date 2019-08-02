How Can You Get Real Instagram Followers

Undeniably, Instagram followers really matter. In fact, a lot of people tend to buy them but unfortunately, they end up buying bots. Fortunately, there is still a number of trusted and reliable websites that sell real Instagram followers today and one of which is Famoid.com. One of the best things about this website is that it uses legal methods when providing such services.

1. Use hashtags that are relevant

A hashtag will make your Instagram stories and posts discoverable to users looking for content that is related to your services, products, brand, or industry. However, before you use hashtags to grow your Instagram followers, make sure that you have an idea about the DOs and Don’ts of using them.

Dos:

Make your own hashtags

Use and look for hashtags that are popular

Don’ts

Don’t forget to put hashtags in your story

Do not make use of hashtag gimmicks as they will not help you in building an engaged and meaningful community on the platform.

2. Always tag your location

Adding location tags is actually one of the easiest ways for people to discover your Instagram content.

If your business has a local store or physical location it is a good idea to tag it and encourage other people to do the same thing. People, on the other hand, can click on your location and then perceive all the stories and photos you’ve uploaded from your office, store, or restaurant. If you do this, you will be able to expose your account to a targeted group of new possible Instagram followers.

3. Follow relevant users

In actual fact, if you follow other Instagram users there is a higher possibility that they will check your profile as well. If your feed is loaded with compelling and interesting content that is relevant or significant to their interests, they are likely to follow you back.

Social listening, on the other hand, is one good way to look for conversations that are related to your business or brand. From there, you will be able to determine influential users also known as influencers with ease. As a matter of fact, it is a good idea that you follow top Instagram users. As a piece of advice, do not follow a lot of accounts too fast because your follower ratio is crucial for credibility. Nevertheless, aside from following relevant users, you may also want to tag them on your posts. Doing so will encourage them to engage with your posts and share them with their followings.

We hope this content has given you more actionable and at the same time new ideas on how to grow your followings on Instagram.