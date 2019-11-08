How can Spanish Fly Help with Sexual Anxiety

Reduction of female libido is no less important than erectile dysfunction in men. Most women agree that their sexual desire is not as intense as it used to be. Therefore, its intensity or absence depends on many factors – physical, psychological and emotional.

Let’s look at these factors in more detail and see how each of them affects the female libido. Understanding the causes of the problem, a woman can take an action to deal with it and control her sexual life in the future.

Reduced sexual desire in women is characterized by a constant lack of interest in sex, reduced sexual arousal, difficulty or inability to achieve orgasm or pain during sexual intercourse. In short, a woman’s sexual disorders arise when she feels that her need for or pleasure from sex is not as good as it used to be, and she feels about it.

At what point in a woman’s life does the decline in libido appears most clearly?

Although sexual attraction fluctuates throughout the woman’s sexual activity, studies show that the interest in sex decreases the most after the birth of a child or at the beginning of the menopause period (usually around 50 years of age and older).

Usually, it takes at least six months after the birth of a child for a woman to return her sexual drive to an acceptable level.

Menopause is not just about physical changes in the body. The woman begins to understand her nature differently. The decrease in estrogen production in the body leads to a reduction in sexual desire. Also, the emotional pressure at a given time, when the woman feels that her body is not pretty, makes her shudder from mentioning sex.

What causes a decrease in female libido?

While a man’s sexual desire is easy to achieve when seeing a sexual object, a woman doesn’t have a single picture to show for it. A woman’s sexual desire can be dampened by physical problems.

The most common of these are age, mainly because of hormonal changes in the body with age and menopause. Chronic illnesses and medications taken to control them can also harm sexual desire.

Most often, psychological problems lead to a decrease in libido. Distress and depression, stress at work or home, dissatisfaction with your appearance after pregnancy or breast-feeding, past abuse – all of this helps to reduce sexual desire.

The emotional aspect also plays an important role in the change of sexual desire. Women are very sensitive to problems in their relationships with their partners, so if a woman feels that her partner is moving away from her, she often loses interest in sex. Unresolved conflicts, lack of communication, and lack of trust in the partner after the betrayal do not contribute to the increase of libido and unresolved conflicts.

How to deal with the reduction of sexual desire?

There are several medicines available to increase sexual attraction in women. Some have been successfully tested and marketed, while others are still at the clinical trial stage.

For many years, women have been receiving hormone replacement therapy during menopause. By replacing hormones, which the body stops producing, with synthetic substances, doctors hope to return the woman’s body to its former state. However, this therapy is fraught with problems, including the risk of stroke, thrombosis, and deep vein thrombosis.

A safer alternative to drugs is a natural, libido-promoting alternative. Homeopathy is becoming more and more popular as people believe in the efficacy of natural products. FDA approval is not required for the use of such products, as they are not medicinal products, but a mixture of natural ingredients, the absence of side effects from the use of which has already been proven.

Ingredients of homeopathic remedies are taken from their herbal extracts, which have the properties of an aphrodisiac, such as ginseng, love tree, cordyceps, sprawling turner, and fever large floral. And we must not forget about all the famous Spanish fly, which, if you follow the instructions, gives strength and energy.

