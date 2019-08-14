How Can I Make my Body Healthy Again?

Nowadays, many people suffer from various conditions. For example, a large majority of people don’t get enough sleep. Sleep deprivation is very bad for your health. According to researchers, people who sleep too little, die sooner. Lack of sleep can be compared to bad food and too little exercise. The effects in the short term are not that bad, but in the long term, they are disastrous. In this article, we will give you some tips on how you can make your body healthy again, and how you can maintain a healthy sleep.

Relax on time

Before you go to sleep with work, give yourself a break from thinking. Leave all the important things you need to arrange for tomorrow. When you are calmer in your head, falling asleep becomes easier.

Switch off all mobile devices

To have better sleep, try switching off all mobile devices such as your mobile phone, laptop, or tablet. They can strongly influence your mind so you should avoid using them right before sleeping. Also, avoid bright light from the television or computer. Your body makes substances during the evening that make you sleepy. Light interrupts this process.

Use a weighted blanket

If you want to sleep well, a weighted blanket can be a solution. Researchers discovered that a weighted blanket which has 10% of a person’s body weight could provide you with better sleep. Weighted blankets such as hushblankets.ca also bring a calming effect.

Watch what you eat and drink

Before bedtime, remember to avoid caffeine and don’t eat heavily. Caffeine stays active in your body for up to six hours! What is more, don’t go to bed hungry.