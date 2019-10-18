How Can CBD Help with Period Pain?

Periods can be a pain, but they don’t have to be! We all suffer our ups and downs. From drastic mood swings to devastating cramps, periods can cause a lot of stress during your monthly cycle. But you don’t have to sit and suffer in silence. Find out how can help with period pain today! CBD is in this year’s media limelight and people are more curious than ever, asking questions such as “Can CBD help with anxiety?” and “Can CBD help with sleep?”. But today, we explore the question, how can CBDstar help with period problems?

What is CBD?

If you’re just starting off your CBD journey, you may find it difficult to understand what actually is. So we’ll give you a quick rundown on the basics! CBD, also known as Cannabidiol, comes from the cannabis plant. This is what makes people believe that is something that is illegal or dangerous. But, it is one of the hundred chemical compounds that are found within the cannabis plant.

Is CBD Legal?

You may have heard of THC, another compound found within the cannabis plant, this is the psychoactive part of the plant which provides the “high”. This is part of the plant is illegal in the UK. However, reputable CBD contains extremely little to no THC, meaning it is legal in the UK!

Painful Periods!

Is your monthly menstrual cycle getting you down? You’re not the only one! On average, 80% of women will experience painful periods within their lifetime, with 5-10% of women saying their periods have been severe enough to disrupt their daily activities.

Period pain can come in various different forms. From abdominal cramps, numbness in the hips and legs, severe mood swings, migraines…the list goes on! With a multitude of painkillers on the market, why are women opting for a herbal and natural approach to their periods? Women across the globe are looking to find more effective ways to manage and deal with their monthly troubles and more of those women are looking to try CBD in hopes to ditch the pain killers and try a natural period pain remedy instead!

CBD for Period Pain

If you’re looking to possibly switch out the pain killers to try a natural period pain alternative, then CBD oil may be able to help you! CBD has the possibility to relax smooth muscle tissue within the body, which is found within the uterus. This smooth tissue contracts which cause those pesky cramps! CBD has been recognized to help relax this type of muscle. A huge plus for those suffering from painful cramps!

Other symptoms it may be able to help with include: