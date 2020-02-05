If you get a job in Toronto, you know it’ll be a well-paid one. However, the issue is not about how much you will get paid when you get the job, but the problem is finding the job in this busy financial center. That is where job agencies come in to help job seekers get their dream job and leave the life they dreamt of.

So, can a job agency help you find your dream job in Canada? If yes, what are the requirements and the expectations? That is what jobssite seeks to answer in this piece. Continue reading below to learn more.

1. Make Sure You Are Eligible To Work In Canada

Canada is a land of opportunities, and Toronto is friendly to immigrants who might wish to work or even live in the city. Getting a visa to Canada when compared to other parts of the world like the EU or the USA is quite easy.

There are few barriers when it comes to working in Canada. Before you make the big step to ensure that you are eligible to work in this beautiful country. Before deciding, consider first checking the Canadian immigration services website for your eligibility.

2. Choose A Job That Is Easily Available In Canada And That Which Suit Your Qualifications

A job agency might be of great help in choosing the type of career you might like. Besides, you might consider the fact that Toronto is the financial heart of Canada, and as such, there is a high chance that you might easily land a commercial job in the city.

Some core industries that have quite plenty of jobs in this city busting with life are media, tech, and tourism. It would be best if you also researched other sectors outside the core, which might help you utilize your skills in the new destination and earn you a decent living.

3. Look For Jobs Online

An employment agency plays a crucial part in searching for a job in Canada. You will find that most sites are the same as those in the other states. Make sure that you do a job search for your area of residence. Make sure that you tailor all your searches to the city for better chances of being employed.

4. Look For An Agency

Although it is quite easy to find a job through a job agency Toronto, a recruiter will make it even better for you as they look for in-depth opportunities for you. An agency, in most cases, will share your resume with most companies and help you arrange for interviews with prospective employers.

They will even help you with the crucial background information about a company that will help you in choosing a better employer that meets all your needs. Be sure to surf around searching for a good recruiter when conducting a job search in Toronto.

5. Update Your CV

There is no difference in the quality of CV you use in Toronto and that which you use in your current country. Ensure that it is updated and can easily catch the eye of potential employers. Have a real HR professional help you with tailoring your CV to match the expectations of your prospective employers.

6. Apply For A Canadian Visa

It is easy to get a Canadian work visa. All that you need is to conduct an online application process, which is quite simple if you meet all the stated requirements. Most of the time, one might need to take a formal language exam even if they are native speakers. That, however, is the case for immigration in most countries as it ensures that the new immigrants can easily communicate when they settle in the new country.

7. Make a Move

When you get the job in, that is the first leap. The second step would be settling down. That is where the journey starts. You would want to find areas that are cheaper in terms of housing as well as daily expenses.

Important Info

Labor standards in Ontario, The minimum wage in Ontario is around CAD 11.6

An employee cannot work more than eight hours a day and 48 hours a week. These rules can be modified with written notice, after being approved by the Ministry of Labor. A lunch/dinner break is mandatory after five consecutive hours of work. Overtime is compensated the same way as the standard hourly wage.

Employees accumulate a minimum of two weeks of paid vacations each year after twelve months of work. The employment contract or the labor agreement may allow an increase in vacation time, depending on the seniority of the employees. Holidays are paid based on 4% of the gross salary accumulated during the same year.

Here is a List of Holidays in Ontario

New Year January 1

Family Day: February 19, 2018

Good Friday: April 30, 2018

Victory Day: May 21, 2018

Canada Day: July 1, 2018

Labor Day: September 3, 2018

Thanksgiving: October 8, 2018

Christmas is on December 25

Boxing Day: December 26

An employee can agree, in writing, to work on a bank holiday. It will then be compensated with an increase in regular salary or a day off.

Giving notice is not mandatory if you want to quit your job in Toronto. However, if your employer fires you, they should give you a notification with a delay calculated based on your seniority, except if you are working in the company for less than three months or if you are guilty of serious misconduct.

Certain occupations and fields have special regulations. You should visit the official website of the Ontario Ministry of Labor for more information.

We hope you will find this information useful. Good luck with your job search!