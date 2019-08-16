Even if you are still about half a kilometer away, when you see that distinctive curvy M in a red background, you know immediately what that is—McDonald’s. Every business wants to have that distinctive brand even from far away or even if people just get a glimpse of it after a second. That’s exactly what a branding company does: It helps create the business’s brand that makes it unique and separate from its competitors.

Here are some ways that a brand agency can solidify a business’s image:

1. Create a distinctive image

That apple with a bite off it is iconic—it only has a few types of electronics out in the market but the revenues are outstanding. Apple doesn’t have to penetrate all kinds of products just to stay relevant as its line of mobile phones, gadgets, laptops and computers are enough to penetrate a large market, making it one of the top brands in the world. That happened because the company made painstaking processes to ensure that every product made by the company is of great quality. And an updated version of its product will be even better. It is the role of the branding agency to inform the public of those achievements. And that’s how innovation and powerful device became Apple’s global brand. The iconic bitten apple also became synonymous with innovation that everything with that label is guaranteed to be a top-notch product because that has become Apple’s brand identity.

Branding agencies such as Ramotion create a distinctive image of a business. Of course, the business itself has to make an effort to manufacture high-quality products and services in order for the brand to be effective. Brand consulting involves the process of creating a set of corporate identity rules that the business will follow through for everything. Everything should be cohesive so that a standard has to be set. A design firm can help create a logo that will become the face of the business, which will then be plastered on anything related to the company. The digital marketing and physical marketing should have the same standards, which you may tag as the “brand standards.”

2. Branding companies should get the community involved

One way of creating a positive brand is by involving the community in the business’s image development. This is actually quite easy, the business could just sponsor an activity based in the community and it will show that the company cares. Of course, the business has to be careful on what activity will have its seal of approval. Allow the branding company to ensure that the sponsored activity will promote the things that the business believes in.

For a lot of people, Starbucks IS coffee. Yet, there are others who consider the brand as just a server of overpriced coffee. Actually, part of the success of Starbucks is its community-driven activities. For one, the company provides employment opportunities to locals in the community it operates in. The company also has some programs focused on the youth through the Starbucks Foundation. It also partners with non-profit organizations in order to foster opportunities for people in the community. Yes, the coffee in Starbucks is not the cheapest in the community, but its brand provides a positive impact on the community.

There is also power in the community and community-centered marketing, according to a report by Forbes. It states that when businesses focus on meeting the needs of the people in the community—the average people rather than a small number of an elite—then they don’t need to spend so much on brand and digital advertising activities to gain new customers. When a business engages or empowers a community, the people will think of it as part of them. There is a bond there that results in a long-term relationship built on a brand-client connection.

3. Take maximum advantage of the internet

According to statistics, there are 4.1 billion internet users in the world. More than a quarter of this figure is expected to buy something online. Every business should take these figures to heart and invest on a web design company that could put its brand in the digital world. Of course, the website company should work hand in hand with the firm that specializes in branding to make sure that the data or standards set will translate online.

People are always on the internet for various things—whether they want to read the news, get in touch with friends, or just keep up with things in the world through social media—it helps if people catch your brand online. So while people are busy with their online activities, if they notice your logo online, they might be interested in clicking on it. Or if they are on Google searching for a specific item but reads your business’s name among the search results, it could plant a seed in their mind. This could drive them to either click on the link or wait until later to check on what’s going on with your brand.

One very effective way of cementing a business’s brand is through a functional website with a fantastic user experience design. You have to make people want to visit your website and hopefully buy your product and service. Even if they don’t buy but will still visit your website that will already make a difference because these users have friends and families so that if they enjoyed your website, they could tell their kin about it.

Importance of hiring a branding firm

A branding company knows what themes work and what don’t—from colors to fonts to catchy taglines. You think you know how to brand your business but research is going to be expensive. And it is research that drives branding companies to success. They have a pool of people that specializes in knowing what works and what don’t—down to the tiniest detail of anything about the business. Hiring a branding firm or a brand strategist is going to be pricey, but it is a worthy investment if you want your business to have a great image that would transcend generations.