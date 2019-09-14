How an Insurer Can Help You to Stay Away From Monsoon Woes

For a lot of people, monsoon is the favorite season, and you may have your own reasons to feel delighted about its arrival, more so after a long and scorching spell of summer! For sure, you can gorge on the roadside fried foods to satisfy the taste buds and experience getting wet at your terrace. However, the reality is monsoon enhances certain risks that may put your health and finance in jeopardy-unless you are prepared. If you do not have any insurance coverage for yourself or your properties- monsoon may actually prove to be risky for you.

Listed below are the ways to safeguard yourself and your assets from the impact of monsoon:

Health insurance

Opting for a medical insurance policy may be helpful to bolster your defenses against waterborne illnesses that are commonplace in the monsoon months. If you have weak immunity or poor digestive health, this is something you really cannot ignore. You will find several affordable health insurance policies worth considering in this regard. If you don’t have health insurance coverage at all and buying for the first time, ensure it covers immunity and gastrointestinal ailments that crop up during the rainy days.

Sometimes, it may be possible to top up an existing health insurance policy with rider for ailments that crop up in the monsoon months. The latter option is actually easier on the wallet.

Home insurance

Monsoon is the time when you need to make your home ready for bracing the impact of the changing climate. Definitely, you can go for a fresh coat of exterior paint and choose a fungus and moisture-proof solution. You may also get the damp patches of walls repaired. However, these are not comprehensive solutions for safeguarding your abode from the impact of monsoon.

A home insurance policy can be ideal for providing additional safety to your abode during the days of monsoon. It is even more essential if you live in a region that receives heavy showers during the monsoon. Heavy and continuous spells of rain can damage the roof and other parts of the house at times. Repairing these on your own can bleed the wallet. However, with insurance coverage, things become easier. Sometimes, monsoon’s onset enhances breeding of certain insects and pests, and termite invasions are also seen in some areas. This can be really harmful to the structural integrity of the house. You should go for a policy that offers coverage for termite infestations too.

Accident coverage

You may have to commute a long way to work from your home. This is a prerequisite but based on the traffic and road conditions; the risk goes up in the monsoon months. The roads may get damaged, and pothole-ridden and risks of accidents can go up. It is prudent that you opt for a personal accident insurance cover. It will ensure you do not spend from your savings if any untoward accident takes place-requiring hospitalization and treatment. Sometimes, you may find your existing health insurance policy has options for adding personal accident coverage as top-up for a nominal amount.

Tips for buying the right policy

Whether you opt for home insurance or personal health insurance plan to safeguard from monsoon woes, picking the right policy is important. There are literally hundreds of policies in each segment, and you may feel baffled. You should analyze your situation and financial capacity well before comparing and picking such policies. If adding top up on an existing policy is possible- you should go for it. You can find online insurance plan comparison sites nowadays, and these can be quite helpful.